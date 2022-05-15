Joseph Zakrzewski Is The Independent Investor & Independent Chairman of the Board of Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) And They Just Picked Up 17% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Joseph Zakrzewski, the Independent Investor & Independent Chairman of the Board of Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) recently shelled out US$95k to buy stock, at US$1.89 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 17%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cyteir Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Joseph Zakrzewski was the biggest purchase of Cyteir Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.73. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Cyteir Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$2.57 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Cyteir Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.9m worth of Cyteir Therapeutics stock, about 4.7% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Cyteir Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cyteir Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cyteir Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cyteir Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

