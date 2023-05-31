Joseph Zieler, convicted of double 1990 homicide, maintains innocence in harassment case

A North Fort Myers man convicted in the 1990 double homicide of a girl and her babysitter has pleaded not guilty to harassing the girl's mother.

Joseph Zieler, 61, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to harassing Jan Cornell, the mother of Robin Cornell, 11. The incident happened between May 9 and June 7, 2022, court records indicate.

Zieler was convicted earlier this month in the slayings of Robin and her babysitter Lisa Story, 32.

A Lee County jury on May 24 recommended the death penalty for Zieler in the decades-old slayings. Zieler showed no emotion as the court announced the jury's verdict.

Robin and Story were asphyxiated and sexually assaulted. When Robin's mother arrived home about 4 a.m. May 10, 1990, she found their bodies in adjacent rooms of their shared Cape Coral apartment. Story had just moved in.

The case had gone cold before authorities got a DNA match in November 2016, linking Zieler to the crime. He was in custody at the time, charged with assaulting his stepson.

During the guilt phase of the trial, as Zieler testified on his behalf, prosecutors asked him about a letter he had sent to Jan Cornell while he was incarcerated.

When prosecutors asked him about the threatening letter, which Jan Cornell reported to authorities, he said he wrote it in an attempt to defend himself.

Jan Cornell expressed concern over how Zieler obtained her address and personal information.

Zieler is scheduled for a motions hearing in the double homicide case at 9 a.m. Monday. Court records didn't reveal Wednesday afternoon which motion will be brought before Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning.

During his homicide trial, Zieler had questioned the use of the DNA match in his case, as well as the legality of a death sentence.

