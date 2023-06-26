Joseph Zieler, convicted in double homicide of Cape Coral girl, babysitter, punches attorney

Convicted murderer Joseph Zieler is wrestled to the courtroom floor by Lee County Sheriff's deputies during a motion hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023. Zieler was convicted in the murders of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story.

A man facing death for his conviction in the brutal 1990 murders and rapes of a Cape Coral 11-year-old girl and her babysitter was whisked out of a courtroom Monday after he threw a punch at his attorney too fast for the cameras to capture.

Joseph Zieler, 61, of North Fort Myers, had a Spencer hearing, which provided him with the opportunity to appeal directly to Branning regarding the jury's death recommendation. The hearing was hours before Branning was set to deliver the sentence. He can uphold the jury's recommendation or sentence him to life in prison.

A Lee County jury on May 24 recommended death for Zieler in the slayings Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story, 32.

Zieler entered the courtroom around 9:30 a.m., asking to "take down" the cameras in a threatening demeanor and using an expletive. Soon after he whispered to Kevin Shirley, one of his attorneys.

His tone was so low Shirley attempted to approach him, but as he did, Zieler threw a punch despite being handcuffed. He hit Shirley in the face.

Convicted murderer Joseph Zieler displays his teeth displaying letters with what appeared to be a word written on them during a motion hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023. Zieler was convicted in the murders of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story.

Three bailiffs knocked Zieler to the ground with a thud and escorted him out of the courtroom within seconds.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning asked Shirley if he was injured, to which he replied he had previously been a boxer and had been hit harder.

Shirley has represented Zieler along with co-counsel Lee Hollander since his 2016 arrest and subsequent trial.

Branning emphasized his priority was to ensure the safety of everyone in the courtroom as Zieler remained outside for about 10 minutes.

Jan Cornell, the mother of the youngest victim, expressed shock and surprise as the incident unfolded before her eyes.

No one sat in the first two rows on the left side of the courtroom, closer to where the incident happened.

As he returned, a shackled Zieler continued to growl and show his teeth, which appeared to have the word "killer" scribbled on them.

Zieler refused to have his relatives speak on his behalf as he claimed his innocence.

"I have nothing to do with this," he said. "I maintain my innocence."

Zieler's family expressed their sorrow following the jury's May 25 recommendation.

"We're sorry the victims had to go through this," Zieler's cousin, Charleen Tobolski, told The News-Press.

It's uncertain whether he will face additional charges. Besides the double homicide case, Zieler also faces charges after he harassed Jan Cornell with threatening letters.

Motions denied

When Zieler returned to the courtroom, Branning heard the arguments for the new trial and acquittal motions filed June 2.

Branning denied the motions.

Convicted murderer Joseph Zieler is wrestled to the courtroom floor by Lee County Sheriff's deputies during a motion hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023. Zieler was convicted in the murders of Robin Cornell, 11, and Lisa Story.

According to the motion filed by Hollander, the jury recommended death in a 10-2 vote, which wouldn't have been a death recommendation under the previous statute.

The new statute opens the door for the death penalty if, at least, eight jurors vote in favor. Prior, jurors had to vote unanimously in favor.

The new rule became effective April 20. Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning had reserved ruling on a similar motion during a May 5 trial call.

Zieler's recent motion further argues the jury didn't accurately represent Lee County demographics. He's requesting either a new trial or a judgment of acquittal on the charges.

Robin and Story were asphyxiated and sexually assaulted. When Robin's mother arrived home about 4 a.m. May 10, 1990, she found their bodies in adjacent rooms of their shared Cape Coral apartment. Story had just moved in.

The case had gone cold before authorities got a DNA match in November 2016, linking Zieler to the crime. He was in custody at the time, charged with assaulting his stepson.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral convicted killer strikes attorney during appeal request