Joseph Zieler's cold case trial in double 1990 homicide begins: What you need to know

The delayed trial for the man accused in a double 1990 Cape Coral homicide begins Monday with jury selection, which could take several days.

Here's what you should know about the case:

Who are the different parties involved?

Joseph Zieler, 61, of North Fort Myers, is accused in the slayings of Lisa Story, 32, and Robin Cornell, 11. He's represented by attorneys Kevin Shirley and Lee Hollander.

Assistant State Attorneys Daniel Feinberg, Stephanie Russell and Abe Thornburg will prosecute the case, while Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning will hear the case.

Who were the victims?

Story was watching Cornell in Cape Coral. Cornell's mother was at her boyfriend's home May 9, 1990, watching TV when she fell asleep. When she returned home, she discovered the pair had been killed in the apartment.

Cornell's mother found their bodies when she returned the following day and called authorities.

How was Joseph Zieler implicated?

The case went cold for 26 years before authorities caught a break

Zieler was in custody on unrelated charges when he was charged with the killings in November 2016 following a DNA match.

Zieler was charged in the slayings of Cornell and Story after a grand jury returned an indictment on two counts of first-degree murder in November 2016.

He's remained in custody since Aug. 27, 2016, without bond.

What penalty could Joseph Zieler face?

The state is seeking the death penalty.

Recent changes signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis prompted the defense to challenge the legality of the death penalty.

Branning heard several motions during Thursday's trial call.

Two motions filed Wednesday by Shirley sought to declare the death penalty unconstitutional, citing the recent case where the man accused of fatally shooting 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, received a sentence of life without parole.

Branning reserved ruling.

How long is the trial expected to last?

The state on Thursday said it would rest its case by May 18. Hollander said he would need one day for his rebuttal.

