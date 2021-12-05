Josephine Baker, legend

Entertainer Josephine Baker grew up poor in the slums of St. Louis, before garnering fame in Paris as a nightclub artist, movie star and businesswoman, far from the strictures of legal segregation in America. But Baker's roles also included a spy against the Nazis, and a pilot for the French Air Force during World War II. Her wartime exploits and social activism have led her to become the first Black woman inducted into France's Panthéon of national heroes. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer talks with one of Baker's adopted children – the racially diverse "Rainbow Tribe" – about the incomparable Baker's life and legacy.