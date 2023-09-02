Josh Allen donates football gear to alma mater in Firebaugh
Josh Allen gave new Nike shoes to both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
Josh Allen gave new Nike shoes to both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
Expect next-level comfort at next-level prices!
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Upgrade your fall wardrobe for way less!
It's fast, sleek and packed with so much memory, it'll handle whatever you throw at it.
Score over 50% off this gizmo and make dead zones a thing of the past.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Republican Senate leader froze up at an event in Kentucky earlier this week.
Former President Donald Trump's trial in Georgia is sure to be watched by a large television audience, and a Fox News interview by one of his co-defendants may not have had the desired reception. Across the country, meanwhile, Democratic activists are pushing legal action to keep Trump off ballots.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
VW is discontinuing the manual transmission option for the GTI and Golf R, and the writing is on the wall for the GTI to go electric, so we'll have to wait a few days to find out what this teaser really means.
Due out at the 2023 Munich auto show, the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will preview a new generation of cars inspired by the EQXX concept.
After receiving major updates for 2023, the Jeep Compass enters the 2024 model year with minor tweaks such as a redesigned grille and new tires.
Coach Steve Kerr made a key adjustment at the end of the contest, keeping reserves Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves on the floor for the entire final quarter to push Team USA to an 85-73 victory.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
Crawford steamrolled Spence in their first meeting.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.