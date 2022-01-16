Josh Allen was so great against the Patriots he threw a touchdown on accident

Josh Allen threw a Buffalo Bills playoff record five touchdown passes Saturday.

He was only trying to throw four.

Buffalo's star quarterback admitted after the Bills' 47-17 annihilation of the New England Patriots in the Wild-Card round that his touchdown pass to Dawson Knox for the first score of the game was an accident. He was attempting to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone.

"That's what I was trying to do," Allen joked before explaining his shock the Bills scored. "I thought I threw the ball away. He made an unbelievable play. I got hit and I got up and I was going back to the huddle."

Highmark Stadium erupted, the extra point team jogged out onto the field and Allen was confused.

"Everybody is celebrating and I had no idea what was going on. I sat down and go, 'What happened?' No one could tell me an explanation. I hadn't seen the video on the screen yet. It took about three-and-a-half, four minutes for them to finally put it on the screen after we kicked the PAT.

"I was like holy crap. I did not mean for that to happen."

Knox said that he thanked Allen for throwing him the ball on the touchdown and Allen responded, "Oh, I was actually trying to throw it away."

Allen had more touchdowns (5) than incompletions (4) in the masterful performance.

Buffalo scored touchdowns on an NFL playoff record seven straight possessions to open the game. It's the first time in NFL history that a team didn't punt, attempt a field goal or turn the ball over. It was a perfect offensive game.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen threw a touchdown by mistake against the Patriots