Josh Allen previews week 1 matchup vs. Steelers

Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
Three important factors will determine if the Packers are capable of playing in the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 20222 in Los Angeles.
Zack Martin is out amid growing concern that COVID will have a serious impact on the 2021 season; Tampa Bay prep, La'el Collins returns. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
It seems Brown will be getting a $7 million signing bonus plus another $4 million in salary.
The Rams are slotted at No. 6 in USA TODAY's Week 1 power rankings, one of three NFC West teams in the top 10.
Prescott will now take $6.25 million of his $9 million 2021 salary as a signing bonus, creating more cap room for this year or beyond. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The #49ers officially added CB Josh Norman and released a veteran CB to make room on the roster.
Of Pittsburgh's eight remaining rookies, half are in line to start Week 1 in Buffalo. Not too shabby for the Steelers 2021 draft class.
The Eagles have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 NFL regular season, here are 10 big takeaways
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Ahead of the start of the 2021 season, here's a look at our game-by-game predictions for the Bears.
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Bill Belichick offered more insight Tuesday into the Patriots' decision to release Cam Newton and hand the starting quarterback job to Mac Jones.
Each NFL season provides the opportunity for young players to seize the stage, and these potential standouts look ready to do so this year.
San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.