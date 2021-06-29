Josh Duggar's child pornography trial pushed to November 2021

Josh Duggar was granted a stay on his looming trial on child pornography charges and the matter has officially been rescheduled on the docket.

Court records filed on Tuesday in the Western District of Arkansas and obtained by Fox News reveal that Judge Timothy L. Brooks has ordered the trial be moved from its previously scheduled date of July 6, 2021 , to November 30, 2021.

Duggar, 33, had previously requested the trial be pushed to February 2022 which federal prosecutors balked at but said they were not opposed to moving it back three months or so.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star was charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was given a trial date of July 6, 2021, but in court records filed last Thursday, Duggar's legal team asked the court to push it back until at least February 2022.

In its response, the government details that the evidence in Duggar's case consists of two separate computers. One contains "the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) charged in the Indictment and the other containing relevant corroborative evidence, such as text messages and digital photographs, placing Mr. Duggar in proximity to the computer containing CSAM during the relevant timeframe."

The government also claims Duggar's lawyers have "failed to turn over certain documents related to the Little Rock Police Department's involvement in this case."

In their initial request, Duggar's attorneys anticipated it "may take several months" to review evidence. The former reality star's legal team also argued that it is still waiting on additional discovery from the government "but has not received it" despite "multiple requests."

Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29 in Arkansas. One day later, he was indicted on federal child pornography charges and pleaded not guilty. He was granted release by a federal judge as he awaits his new November trial.

Duggar’s attorneys had argued that he wasn’t a danger to the community and has not tried to flee since authorities began their investigation two years ago.

"He has not left the jurisdiction, he has not left the country, he has not done anything at all other than continue to live his life in this judicial district where he has deep roots," Justin Gelfand, one of Duggar's attorneys said.