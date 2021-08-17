Josh Duggar's work computer seized by feds had video, photos of minors engaged in 'sexually explicit conduct'

More details are coming to light about what led to disgraced reality star Josh Duggar's arrest.

In a recent court filing obtained by Fox News, prosecutors detail what alleged evidence they secured against the "19 Kids and Counting" star that resulted in his April 29 arrest by the U.S. Marshals.

Duggar, 33, was indicted on federal child pornography charges in April and pleaded not guilty. He is awaiting a trial scheduled to begin in November. In response to his legal team's request for a motion to compel evidence last month, the U.S. government filed a memo detailing that the feds' investigation into Duggar's computer activity dates back to 2019.

In May 2019, a detective located in Little Rock, Ark. "used a law enforcement tool to download files depicting the sexual abuse of children" from a user of a single IP address over the BitTorrent peer-to-peer network, the filing states.

DIVORCING JOSH DUGGAR WOULD BE HIS WIFE ANNA'S 'LAST RESORT,' SOURCE SAYS

A detective discovered the downloads came from Duggar's "small used car dealership in this District at the time of the downloads and applied for a warrant to search the premises," the court documents allege.

One video file depicted "two fully nude prepubescent females, one of whom is vaginally penetrated by an adult male," the government alleges.

An additional zip file downloaded in May 2019 contained "approximately 65 image files of a prepubescent female, many of which are child pornography," the filing states.

Homeland Security special agents later determined the IP address "was issued by an internet service provider known as Ozarks Go and requested subscriber information associated with the user's account."

In October 2019, Ozarks Go identified the subscriber as Duggar, "with an address that ultimately returned to the defendant's used car dealership" known as Wholesale Motorcars in Arkansas, the filing continues.

Story continues

JOSH DUGGAR'S CHILD PORNOGRAPHY TRIAL PUSHED TO NOVEMBER 2021

The discovery led to a federal warrant to search Duggar's car lot for "child pornography-related evidence." The warrant was executed on Nov. 8, 2019.

"Inside the small building on the lot, which operated as the business’s main office, law enforcement located an HP Desktop Computer with an image of the defendant and his family on its screen. A subsequent forensic examination of that device and other devices seized from the defendant and the car lot pursuant to the warrant uncovered evidence demonstrating that the defendant used the HP Desktop to download from the internet and, subsequently, possess multiple files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct," the filing continues to claim.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former " 19 Kids and Counting " star was charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

In June, Fox News confirmed a judge ordered Duggar's trial to be moved from its previously scheduled date of July 6, 2021 , to November 30, 2021.

Duggar had previously requested the trial be pushed to February 2022 which federal prosecutors balked at but said they were not opposed to moving it back three months or so.

In their initial request, Duggar's attorneys anticipated it "may take several months" to review evidence. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's oldest child has been living with custodians at a home in Arkansas where he is prohibited from any Internet-accessible devices pending his trial.