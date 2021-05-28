Josh Duggar's cousin Amy King breaks silence on his child pornography charges: 'It's so evil'

Amy King has broken her silence about her cousin Josh Duggar's arrest and child pornography charges.

King, a wife and mother of one who previously appeared in her famous family's former TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," is demanding justice to be served in her disgraced cousin's case.

"I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light," King told TODAY Parents. "If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served."

Duggar is currently staying at a property in Elkins, Arkansas with third-party custodians who were described in court as friends of the family. On April 29, U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest of Josh, 33, who has since pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He's since been ordered by Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock to not have contact with any minors and can only see his six children when his wife, Anna Duggar, is present.

King said she is thinking about Duggar's kids. Anna Duggar is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child.

"Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims... It breaks my heart," King continued. "I really hope justice is served."

King welcomed a son of her own with her husband, Dillon King, in 2019.

"To look at my little guy who is 19 months old... my heart and my brain cannot comprehend that," she added.

King added that her mind was blown when the charges against Duggar came out.

"It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and evil. It’s so evil. I want nothing to do with it," she said.

King, 34, referenced a bible verse when discussing Duggar's charges.

"There’s a Bible verse that says it’s better to hang a millstone around your head and jump into the ocean than to hurt one of these precious little ones," she shared.

Federal prosecutors cited Josh's admitted molestation in 2015 as a sign that he was a danger to the community. Comstock said that, during his release, he could have contact with his children only with his wife present. But the judge said Josh could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

Authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child pornography files were being shared by a computer investigators traced to Duggar. A federal Homeland Security agent testified pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Agent Gerald Faulkner said multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

A monitoring program that sent reports to Anna about his activity had been installed on the computer, but the images and videos were downloaded after software had been installed that allowed him to download them without being monitored, Faulkner said.