Josh Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, speak out after son's arrest for child pornography

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Day
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Josh Duggar's family has spoken out.

The former reality star, 33, was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday. The charges against him were not immediately made clear, but on Friday, it was revealed that he is facing charges of possession of child pornography, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Now, his parents and fellow "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have issued a statement on the matter.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," they said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner."

JOSH DUGGAR ARRESTED IN ARKANSAS

They added: "We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"19 Kids and Counting" was canceled in 2015 after Josh was accused of molesting multiple young girls, including several of his own sisters.

Josh's sister Jill and her husband Derek have also spoken out. The couple previously revealed that they've distanced themselves from the famous family.

JOSH DUGGAR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES FOLLOWING ARREST

"We just found out this information yesterday," they told the outlet. "It is very sad."

In a Friday hearing, Josh pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Duggar is accused of using "the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019," a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.

Duggar is charged by indictment. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The hearing, which was held virtually over Zoom in the Western District of Arkansas, began at 11 a.m. CT. Duggar appeared from jail and was seen smiling before the hearing kicked off. He was represented by Arkansas attorney Travis W. Story.

Recommended Stories

  • Josh Duggar’s Charges in Recent Arrest Point to a Troubling Pattern

    The reason why former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday was revealed today and it’s another shocking chapter in the Duggar family saga. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, per USA Today, Josh was indicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography stemming back to 2019 when […]

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 's Tiffany Franco Questions Her Future with Husband Ronald Smith

    "We've had moments where I wonder if this marriage is right for me," Tiffany Franco says in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek

  • Reports: Shane Beamer, South Carolina add transfer to boost secondary

    Ross notched 35 tackles during his Washington State career.

  • '19 Kids and Counting' star Josh Duggar arrested, indicted on child pornography charges

    Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar is being indicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

  • This Country Star Is Now Banned From the Billboard Music Awards

    This country star is continuing to face the music. This week, the Billboard Music Awards banned Morgan Wallen from the 2021 awards show due to his use of a racist slur in a video that surfaced in February. Wallen is nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony—the nominations are determined simply by the music's place on the Billboard charts—but he will not be allowed to attend the show, perform, or accept any awards should he win.This decision is just the latest consequence Wallen has faced for his racist language, and it's also not the first scandal he's caused in recent months. Read on to find out more about the fallout for the 27-year-old singer, and for more stars who've been banned from other programs, check out The One Guest Jimmy Kimmel Banned From His Show. Wallen was caught on camera saying the N-word. A video of Wallen saying the N-word was posted on TMZ on Feb. 2. It was recorded when Wallen was returning home with friends and causing a scene after a night out on Jan. 31. He said the slur in reference to one of the people he was with.Wallen issued a statement of apology to TMZ. "I'm embarrassed and sorry," he said. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."The singer then apologized again in a five-minute video posted to his Instagram on Feb. 10.For more stars who've lost work due to similar behavior, check out 6 Celebrities Who Were Fired After Being Accused of Racism. The Billboard Music Awards banned Wallen because he "does not align" with the show's values. In a statement released on Apr. 29, the production company behind the Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark Productions, announced that Wallen would not be involved in this year's show, which will air live on May 23 on NBC."Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)," the statement reads.Dick Clark Productions notes that Wallen's status with the show could change in the future. "It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work," the statement continues. "We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."Regarding the steps he is taking, Wallen said in his Instagram video that he "accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives, and leaders to engage in some very real and honest conversations." He also explained, "This week I heard first-hand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me."For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Billboard Music Awards wasn't the first show to ban him. Prior to being banned from the Billboard Music Awards, Wallen was excluded from another awards show. In February, the Academy of Country Music announced that Wallen would be ineligible at its awards show, which took place in April.As for other consequences, Wallen's music was pulled from many radio stations and streaming services—at least for a time—and he was suspended indefinitely from his record label, Big Loud Records, as reported by NPR.For another celebrity who's been shut out for bad behavior, Rosie O'Donnell Reveals the One Guest She Banned From Her Show. The racial slur video was not Wallen's only recent scandal. Wallen also faced public repercussions for another incident that took place in Oct. 2020. The "More Than My Hometown" singer was caught on camera in an Alabama bar during the pandemic, not wearing a mask, and kissing more than one woman.This took place a week before he was scheduled to appear as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and Wallen was removed from the episode due to his behavior. "I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play," he said in an Instagram video, according to NPR. "I respect the show's decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this."Wallen was then re-scheduled by SNL and appeared on the show in December. He participated in a sketch making fun of his Alabama bar outing.And for another celebrity who made waves on SNL, This Was the Worst Behaved "SNL" Guest Ever, Bill Hader Says.

  • Ted Cruz seemingly asleep during Biden address draws online mockery

    “Texas, are you watching?” one Twitter user wrote of the Republican Cruz. Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared to have fallen asleep during President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday night, immediately earning the scorn of social media users. “Texas, are you watching?” one Twitter user wrote.

  • Scott Has ‘Distanced Himself’ From Kourtney Amid ‘Serious’ Travis Romance

    "It's a bit of an eye-opener for him."

  • Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘Very Sad’ (Exclusive)

    Josh Duggar was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday. Jill, Josh’s sister, and her husband Derek Dillard told ET exclusively: ‘We just learned this information. It is very sad.’ Duggar was arrested in Washington County and TMZ reports he’s currently being held in a detention center without bail. The outlet has also reported that Duggar’s car dealership in Arkansas was raided in 2019 in connection to a federal probe. Duggar's arrest follows his and wife Anna’s announcement last week that they’re expecting their seventh child together.

  • Ina Garten Takes Us Inside Her Barn Kitchen: "It's Just Beyond My Wildest Dreams"

    The Barefoot Contessa gives us a tour of her East Hampton barn, revealing a few of her most cherished things.

  • Former Netflix executive convicted of taking bribes from tech startups

    A former Netflix executive was found guilty of accepting bribes and kickbacks while working for the streaming company.

  • Damien Harris shows his excitement to reunite with Mac Jones in New England

    The former Alabama teammates are back and reunited.

  • You Have to See How Luke Bryan Responded to Being Mistaken for Blake Shelton

    During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Luke Bryan had the most epic response to being mistaken for another star. Watch the hilarious clip below.

  • Packers draft picks 2021: All of Green Bay’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

    One of the Packers’ biggest offseason moves thus far has been to re-sign running back Aaron Jones to a four-year deal in March. Other than that, spring has been relatively quiet in Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers making the most news for his stint as host of Jeopardy! The Packers had a dominant 2020 offseason, winning the NFC North at 13-3 and advancing [more]

  • See 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 's Angela Flirt With a Plastic Surgeon In Hilarious Preview

    The fan favorite 90 Day newlywed flaunts her assets to a handsome Los Angeles weight loss surgeon in this week's all-new Happily Ever After? preview.

  • Meal Prepping Doesn’t Have to Break the Bank, and It Just Makes Sense for Cyclists to Do

    These ingredients and ideas will keep you riding strong without spending a ton of money.

  • People have had a hard time weighing pandemic risks because they haven't gotten information they needed when they needed it

    Misinformation and lack of information during the pandemic have made it even harder for people to assess risk. Xesai/Getty Images The decision to pause and then restart the Johnson & Johnson vaccine underscores how hard it is even for experts to gauge health risks. It’s been still harder for everyday people, most of whom have no medical background and little experience analyzing risks and benefits. People have experienced confusion about mask-wearing, physical distancing, travel, remote work, financial assistance measures and more. Now people are weighing uncertainty about vaccines. Further, some members of historically marginalized groups are skeptical of vaccine safety, as retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch detailed in a recent interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden. We are informatics and regulation researchers who study intersections among information, policy and human behavior. We have recently studied the intensive “risk work” individuals are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research, which is scheduled to be published next month, provides insight into how people in the U.S. perceive pandemic-related risks and how they draw on information to assess and manage them. Worry beyond COVID-19 To understand people’s perceptions of risk, we conducted interviews that allowed people to explain their beliefs and experiences in detail. We recruited this sample using nationwide group email lists and social media. Based on an initial short intake form, we selected participants to create a sample that was diverse in terms of age, geographic location and self-reported difficulties that people were facing during the pandemic. We conducted interviews with 40 people, and we paid them for their time. These interviews revealed that people conceive of COVID-19 risks as more diverse and complex than popular narratives about managing “health versus the economy” suggest. Though illness and economic risks were dominant concerns of our interviewees, people also spoke about risks from secondary illness, threats to social and behavioral well-being and the erosion of key institutions. Risk of COVID-19 illness included apprehension about the prospect of being unwell, suffering with a severe disease and dying. Participants worried about becoming severely sick with COVID-19, but they differed in their perceptions of who was more likely to become gravely ill. There was general agreement that elderly people and people who had underlying medical conditions were at higher risk. Wanting to know which groups were especially “at risk” was very important for many people we interviewed. They talked about dangers of illness for “society,” “everyone,” “elderly people,” and “people in a certain socioeconomic group.” They also discussed risks to themselves or their close social contacts, such as references to “my dad who is elderly and sick” and “my son-in-law who is a deputy sheriff and encounters homeless people with COVID symptoms.” Concern about other illnesses and stress Participants associated “secondary” illness risks with health care resource shortages. Many described the increased likelihood of death from other serious conditions if the health care system became overrun with COVID-19 patients. They understood that an overstretched system would not be able to provide normal levels of care and that it also meant that patients would be more likely to suffer or die. They described multiple interrelated threats to social and behavioral well-being. Social and behavioral risks included things like anxiety, depression, stress, damaged relationships and career setbacks. Mental illness, for example, emerged as a potential risk from widespread and personal social isolation, which could lead to loneliness and depression. Interviewees understood estrangement in personal relationships as a risk for themselves and others. A grandmother who used to take care of her grandchild two days a week thought her personal relationship with her young granddaughter could fray through the lack of in-person contact during the pandemic. Other participants felt there was a risk in terms of delays in life trajectories – for example, careers derailed or set back years and developmental delays among children whose schooling was canceled or altered. Economic risks spanned concerns about job and income loss, recession and the inability to find work. As with illness risks, participants framed economic risk both broadly in terms of society and specifically in relation to certain populations they perceived as being “at-risk,” such as recent graduates, millennials, business owners and poor people. Many participants characterized the wider economic implications as potentially disastrous, explaining the risks as similar to or greater than the virus itself. Some even described an economic threat that could dwarf the Great Depression of the 1930s or the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. They also mentioned specific threats, such as business closures, sweeping losses to retirement income and declines in home values. The ticket office for Broadway shows closed March 13, 2020. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Changes to institutions, and even the arts Another identified risk was crumbling institutions. Participants saw the pandemic as a threat to public health, the health care system, educational systems, the arts, the federal government and business. They believed that if these systems fell apart there would be long-term ramifications. As a 22-year-old resident of Arizona said, “I was more worried about the societal changes than the actual virus, if that makes sense.” Many interviewees reflected on institutional failures. For example, one participant, interviewed in 2020, explained how the pandemic had led to a crisis of leadership for the country, with states left to fend for themselves to manage the effects of COVID-19 without adequate federal support. Others felt that institutions being at risk meant core rights and privileges that Americans typically enjoyed – such as privacy – were also at risk. [The Conversation’s science, health and technology editors pick their favorite stories. Weekly on Wednesdays.] Helping people manage COVID-19 risks Our participants reported that most of the information about COVID-19 risks available to them addressed only COVID-19 illness and not other types of risks associated with the pandemic, and often contained conflicting recommendations. As a result, our participants said they received little helpful information about how to manage the multiple forms of risk they were perceiving. According to our research, not having information to validate these other perceived risks had a spillover effect: It fueled a sense that authorities were not addressing urgent threats. Advice on managing COVID-19 illness that fails to acknowledge other risks contributes to a loss of trust and, in turn, may undermine compliance with guidelines. Studies show that people perceive messaging about COVID-19 to be fragmented and conflicted. This is dangerous, because past studies show that exposure to health massages that are conflicting leads to decreased trust in authoritative sources of information. Our findings led us to the same conclusion. They made clear that the issue is even broader, because people are receiving inadequate information about multiple pandemic risks, not just COVID-19 illness. In addition, our participants said that authoritative sources of risk information tend to be too general. People said that they often turned to individuals in their social networks to help them obtain relevant information and better understand risk – for example, a cousin who is a nurse working on the front lines. We found that these informal communications with experts are important but often overlooked. Acknowledging the informal work that these experts do and developing strategies to support this labor could inform individuals’ risk management. It could also alleviate anxiety during this uncertain time. For example, clinicians receive information updates from local, state and national health agencies and the organizations where they practice. Clinicians often translate this information for their social contacts through informal communications. Alongside clinical updates, they could receive information sheets describing COVID-19 risks and risk management strategies that they could distribute via social media and other channels to their networks. Picture an easily understandable breakdown of the risks and benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that clinicians could share broadly with the click of a button to group chats and social media accounts.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kathleen H. Pine, Arizona State University; Kathryn Henne, Australian National University, and Myeong Lee, George Mason University. Read more:How worried should you be about coronavirus variants? A virologist explains his concernsTwo gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 cases Kathryn Henne receives funding from the Australian National University Futures Scheme.Kathleen H. Pine and Myeong Lee do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Willow Smith Praises the ‘Freedom’ of Being Polyamorous on ‘Red Table Talk’

    Willow Smith revealed she’s polyamorous on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook Watch. Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris listened as their daughter and granddaughter opened up about her decision to practice ethical non-monogamy. Willow praised how polyamory gives her ‘the freedom to be able to create a relationship style’ that works for her.

  • Fans have found old clips which show Kourtney and Travis' chemistry before they got together

    Reckon it was written in the stars?

  • Bethany Hamilton on Making 'Mom Life' Work with One Arm: 'Just Gotta Keep Moving Forward'

    Bethany Hamilton welcomed her third baby, son Micah, with husband Adam Dirks in February

  • America running out of chickens after Covid comfort-eating splurge

    A surge in demand for comfort food amid the coronavirus pandemic has caused a nationwide chicken shortage in the United States. The popularity of fried chicken, from sandwiches and tenders to nuggets and wings, has ballooned so much that chains including KFC are struggling to keep up. North Carolina-based chicken-and-biscuits chain Bojangles reported outages of tenders across its 750 locations. “We’re experiencing a system-wide shortage. But they will be back soon,” Bojangles’ corporate Twitter account wrote earlier this week in response to a customer frustrated by being unable to find the company’s chicken tenders. Chicken, which is the most popular meat in the US, is finding a new level of demand after Popeyes introduced a sandwich in 2019 that went viral and sold out in weeks. The frenzy has now caught on at other chains as well, with McDonald’s and KFC, owned by Yum! Brands Inc., reporting this week that their new fried-chicken sandwiches are selling well beyond expectations. “Demand for the new sandwich has been so strong that, coupled with general tightening in domestic chicken supply, our main challenge has been keeping up with that demand,” Yum Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs said Wednesday in a conference call. KFC saw its comparable-store sales soar 14 per cent in the most recent quarter in the US, due in part to its new chicken sandwich that is selling twice as much as past new sandwiches. Some food companies may be able to capitalise on the opportunity: To try to capture some of the red-hot demand, Beyond Meat Inc. is planning to start selling a plant-based chicken product this summer, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week.