Josh Duggar's sister Jinger Vuolo says she's 'disturbed' by his child porn charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melissa Roberto
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Josh Duggar's younger sister, Jinger Vuolo, has broken her silence over his child pornography charges.

The 33-year-old former TLC star was arrested and is now facing federal charges of receiving and possessing child porn. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Friday in Arkansas.

Jinger, 27, and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 33, reacted swiftly to Duggar's charges after they were made public Friday.

"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," the couple wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

JOSH DUGGAR'S PARENTS, JIM BOB AND MICHELLE DUGGAR, SPEAK OUT AFTER SON'S ARREST FOR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Duggar's parents and fellow "19 Kids and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also issued a statement Friday.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," they said in the statement obtained by People magazine. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner."

They added: "We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

JOSH DUGGAR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES FOLLOWING ARREST

"19 Kids and Counting" was canceled in 2015 after Duggar was accused of molesting multiple young girls, including several of his own sisters.

His sister Jill and her husband Derek have also spoken out. The couple previously revealed that they've distanced themselves from the famous family.

"We just found out this information yesterday," they told the outlet. "It is very sad."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Duggar is accused of using "the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019," a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hearing, which was held virtually over Zoom in the Western District of Arkansas, began at 11 a.m. CT. Duggar appeared from jail and was seen smiling before the hearing kicked off. He was represented by Arkansas attorney Travis W. Story.

Recommended Stories

  • Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed materials that depicted the sexual abuse of children, the U.S. Justice Department said. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas confirmed that Duggar made his initial appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege he obtained the sexually explicit material sometime between May 14 and May 16 of 2019. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Counting the costs of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan

    America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure. This final chapter, with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, has prompted a reckoning over the war’s lost lives and colossal expenditure. Here’s a look at the spiraling cost of America’s campaign — the bloodshed, wasted funds and future consequences for the war-battered nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

  • Inspection after inspection found problems. How nonprofit Boise nursing home went wrong

    One patient was mistakenly given medications meant for his roommate.

  • Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead

    Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green.

  • Patriots fans happy with team's decision to draft QB Mac Jones in 1st round

    There is a lot of excitement in Foxborough after the Pats took a QB with a first-round pick for the first time in head coach Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure.

  • Dr. Jill Biden has 'a podium if she cares to use it'

    Joe Biden clearly realizes how much of a political asset he has in his own First Lady.

  • EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic call for re-opening of skies

    Airlines say travel to Europe and the US is largely risk-free and easing restrictions must not be delayed.

  • Analysts, evaluators rave about Miami Dolphins’ selection of Jaylen Waddle

    Reaction to the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft:

  • Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Grammy Awards scrap controversial voting committees

    The anonymous committees had been accused of a lack of transparency and inclusivity in their choices.

  • US and Nato start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan

    The move will bring to an end the US' longest war but prompted a new warning from the Taliban.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist

  • Dozens Dead in Stampede at Ultra-Orthodox Festival in Israel

    ReutersAt least 44 people died and dozens more were injured after a massive stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel on Thursday night. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered for the holiday of Lag b’Omer, taking part in the biggest event since the coronavirus pandemic began.But within an instant, the religious celebration turned into a scene of absolute horror.“I had just sat down to eat when I heard the screams. We rushed to help, and then we saw the bodies. At the start it was about 10. Now, there’s many more,” a witness, Avi, told Haaretz.“It happened in a split second. People just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” another witness was quoted saying.The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear, but by the early hours of Friday morning, in addition to the staggering death toll of 44, more than 150 people were injured, the ambulance service Magen David Adom said.Photos from the scene showed a line of covered bodies. In the wake of what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “a great tragedy,” the scene at the foot of Mount Meron was one of sheer chaos: Helicopters arrived to evacuate the injured as first responders frantically raced to tend to them all, at times performing resuscitations.Search and rescue teams, meanwhile, sought out anyone who might be trapped, all while cell phone service reportedly went down in the area as thousands of family members tried to get in touch with loved ones they had been unable to locate.Some witnesses blamed police barricades for making it harder for attendees to leave.“We were at the entrance, we decided we wanted to get out and then the police blocked the gate, so whoever wanted to get out could not get out. In that hurry we fell on each other, I thought I was going to die,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post. “I saw people dead next to me.”Police sources cited by Haaretz denied that any actions by law enforcement contributed to the stampede, saying the deadly chain of events kicked off after some attendees tripped on steps, knocking over several other people. The incident is now under investigation, police said. The religious celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was meant to carry on throughout the day Friday, but many of those who witnessed the stampede said the holiday had become too grim.“No one imagined that this could happen here,” a witness identified as Yitzhak was quoted as telling Channel 12 TV. “Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”נורא לראות את הצפיפות שהיתה במעבר הצר, ואת הדוחק העצום שהוביל בסוף לאסון הקשה והמחריד. pic.twitter.com/1RE7FggFXt— ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) April 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Noel Clarke: ITV drops drama Viewpoint finale after allegations

    The broadcaster says it has "a zero tolerance policy" to harassment as it pulls Viewpoint's finale.

  • He’s the one: Trevor Lawrence makes history as Jaguars draft Clemson QB first overall

    “All he ever talks about is winning. All he ever talks about is getting better,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said.

  • Every player picked by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft

    Get the latest information on the Panthers’ draft selections.

  • Apple charged over 'anti-competitive' app policies

    The tech giant faces a huge fine and may be forced to make changes to the App Store.