Josh Duggar's wife Anna allegedly ‘standing by’ his side after child porn charges: report

Josh Duggar's wife Anna Duggar is reportedly standing by her husband as he awaits trial for alleged possession of child pornography.

"She's standing by him," a source claimed to People magazine before alleging: "She thinks Josh is innocent."

The source added, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there." The couple, who married in 2008, share six children together. Anna is also currently pregnant with their seventh child.

Josh, 33, was granted release by a federal judge on May 6 as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

JOSH DUGGAR GRANTED RELEASE FROM JAIL AS HE AWAITS TRIAL IN FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered the former "19 Kids and Counting" star be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release.

Comstock prohibited Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices pending his July 6 trial.

She also said that, during his release, Duggar could have contact with his children only with his wife present and said Duggar could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

Josh was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on April 30, a day after U.S. Marshals arrested him. He pleaded not guilty.

JOSH DUGGAR HAD PORN DETECTION SOFTWARE ON HIS COMPUTER THAT SENT REPORTS TO WIFE ANNA: OFFICIALS

Josh appeared on the family's TLC reality TV show until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Josh previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Federal prosecutors cited Duggar's admitted molestation as a sign that he was a danger to the community. "He has shown the court he has a history dating back 20 years that shows a sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall said.

Story continues

Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child pornography files were being shared by a computer investigators traced to Josh. A federal Homeland Security agent testified pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership Josh owned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Agent Gerald Faulkner said multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

A rep for the Duggars didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.