Josh Duggar's wife Anna allegedly ‘standing by’ his side after child porn charges: report

Jessica Napoli
·2 min read

Josh Duggar's wife Anna Duggar is reportedly standing by her husband as he awaits trial for alleged possession of child pornography.

"She's standing by him," a source claimed to People magazine before alleging: "She thinks Josh is innocent."

The source added, "[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there." The couple, who married in 2008, share six children together. Anna is also currently pregnant with their seventh child.

Josh, 33, was granted release by a federal judge on May 6 as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

JOSH DUGGAR GRANTED RELEASE FROM JAIL AS HE AWAITS TRIAL IN FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered the former "19 Kids and Counting" star be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release.

Comstock prohibited Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices pending his July 6 trial.

She also said that, during his release, Duggar could have contact with his children only with his wife present and said Duggar could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

Josh was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on April 30, a day after U.S. Marshals arrested him. He pleaded not guilty.

JOSH DUGGAR HAD PORN DETECTION SOFTWARE ON HIS COMPUTER THAT SENT REPORTS TO WIFE ANNA: OFFICIALS

Josh appeared on the family's TLC reality TV show until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Josh previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Federal prosecutors cited Duggar's admitted molestation as a sign that he was a danger to the community. "He has shown the court he has a history dating back 20 years that shows a sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall said.

Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child pornography files were being shared by a computer investigators traced to Josh. A federal Homeland Security agent testified pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership Josh owned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Agent Gerald Faulkner said multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

A rep for the Duggars didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Rielly lifts Maple Leafs to 2-1 win over Canadiens in Game 3

    Morgan Rielly scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Jack Campbell made 27 saves, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. William Nylander scored his third goal in as many games for Toronto, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004 and can go up 3-1 in Game 4 back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night. Nick Suzuki had the lone goal for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 27 shots.

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • Top Pakistan health official doesn't foresee India scenario

    Pakistan's top health official said Monday the COVID-19 variant that devastated neighboring India, causing record infections and deaths, has not yet been found in Pakistan. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan was still in the middle of a third wave of infections that began earlier this year, flooding hospitals with COVID patients. “I don't foresee an India-like situation in Pakistan," he told The Associated Press.

  • ‘Stupid and lucky’ woman blasted by zoo for climbing into enclosure to feed monkeys Hot Cheetos

    ‘These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,’ zookeeper says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Tiger Woods congratulated Phil Mickelson on his 'truly inspirational' win at the PGA Championship

    Tiger Woods wasn't playing at the 2021 PGA Championship, but he gave a whole-hearted congratulations to champion Phil Mickelson on Twitter.

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • UN condemns peacekeeper attacks, urges prosecution, safety

    The Security Council condemned killings and attacks against U.N. peacekeepers in the strongest terms Monday and called for prompt prosecution of those responsible. The council underscored the critical importance of safety and security for the U.N.’s more than 90,000 peacekeepers serving in 12 missions from Congo, South Sudan and Mali to the Middle East and India-Pakistan. It said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and countries contributing troops and police to peacekeeping operations should work together to ensure that peacekeepers have adequate resources and are equipped and trained to mitigate threats, including from landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices.

  • Tesla is reportedly testing lidar sensors, which Elon Musk dismissed as 'expensive' and 'unnecessary'

    Elon Musk says he can deliver on his self-driving promises without lidar. Tesla is reportedly testing the technology, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and spoke with NATO allies.

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Grizzly bear still on the loose after killing professor in Calgary and escaping traps

    Cause of fatal attack remains unknown

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, Hamas rejects claim

    Belarus said on Monday that a false bomb threat that prompted a passenger plane to be diverted to Minsk where authorities arrested a journalist on board, was written in the name of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum denied his group had any knowledge or connection. Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false once the plane had made an unscheduled landing in Belarus where authorities arrested Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

  • France considers stricter controls for UK travellers to combat spread of Indian Covid variant

    France may impose tougher restrictions on British travellers as part of an effort to curb the spread of the more contagious Covid-19 Indian variant. Jean Yves-Le Drian, the country’s foreign affairs minister, told French radio station RTL on Sunday that the government would not rule out “slightly stricter” measures for visitors coming from the United Kingdom. “We worry about the Indian variant and we remain on high alert regarding that matter, in cooperation with British authorities,” Mr Le Drian said. While no official announcement has been made, Mr Le Drian said it may mean the UK would be classified as a medium-risk country, referring to the colour-coded traffic light system used to determine which quarantine measures and other restrictions travellers fall into. Mr Le Drian stopped short of saying the UK would be classified as a ‘red’ country, but suggested it could be considered ‘yellow.’ The news comes just one day after Germany’s Health Ministry announced that the UK was an “area of variant concern.” Starting Sunday at midnight, only German citizens and residents travelling from the UK are allowed to enter the country. Others will be turned away unless they have an essential reason for travel. More than 3,850 cases of the Indian variant have been detected in the UK, with a 160 percent increase in new cases over the last seven days. A paper presented to the UK government earlier this month said the Indian variant could be up to 50 percent more transmissible than the original strain. “At this point in the vaccine rollout, there are still too few adults vaccinated to prevent a significant resurgence that ultimately could put unsustainable pressure on the NHS,” the paper said. Even with the potential increased risk of transmissibility, some health experts said travel restrictions would do little to prevent the spread of new variants. “Closing the border will have no effect whatsoever,” said Catherine Hill, an epidemiologist at Gustave Roussy Hospital in Paris. She said people who are determined to travel will find ways to circumvent restrictions, such as flying to nearby countries, then hopping on a train or bus. “It’s just meaningless. If travellers really want to go see their old parents or if they really want to meet a friend, they will find a way,” Hill said, adding that for now there was “no cause for serious alarm” regarding the Indian variant. Preliminary evidence suggests vaccines are still effective against the Indian variant. There are very few confirmed cases of the Indian variant in France so far, but health experts worry it is spreading. France’s public health agency recorded 38 new outbreaks in the last seven days, a 60 percent increase from the week before. Three of the outbreaks were from family clusters with no known link to India, meaning it is unclear if it was spread on French soil. For now, the French public health agency concluded, there was still “no evidence of significant community spread” in France.

  • Texas lawmakers pass bill allowing residents to carry handguns without a licence or background check

    Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow residents to carry handguns without a licence, background check, or training – sending the legislation to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to sign. This measure has been long sought out by conservative gun owners, despite previous objections from law enforcement and gun control groups about the risk this new legislation could pose to the public. Mr Abbott has already indicated that he would sign the bill once it reached his desk.

  • US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

    After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the U.S. and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts. The Palestinian Authority is no closer to statehood than it was when Mahmoud Abbas, now 85, was elected president in 2005 after the death of Yasser Arafat, and the Palestinians are far more deeply divided.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange