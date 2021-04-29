Josh Duggar arrested in Arkansas

Carmudi

Things look good for Indian multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), as its new Thar 4x4 SUV surpassed 50,000 bookings in just six months. The all-new Thar was launched in India in the latter part of 2020 and captured the attention of local automotive enthusiasts because of its unmissable design, breath-taking performance, legendary off-road capability, everyday comfort, technology, and world-class safety. According to M&M, the all-new Thar continues to attract not only die-hard Thar enthusiasts but urban lifestyle-seekers as well. This has opened up an entirely new set of customers. M&M Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said, "We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. It has, in fact, surpassed all our expectations. The wait for the all-new Thar has been longer than expected and we sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times." The Indian automaker has fast-tracked the process of increasing the vehicle's production both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier end. This has been done to meet the demand for the Thar and reduce the waiting period for customers which is said to be 10 months long at most locations and dealerships in India. The current-generation Thar comes in two variants, the AX, and the LX. Both are offered in either a gasoline or a diesel engine: the former an mHawk 130 diesel mill and the latter an mStallion 150 TGDi gasoline powertrain. The mHawk 130 is capable of putting out 130hp and 300Nm of torque while the mStallion 150 boasts a maximum power output of 150hp and 300Nm of torque. The AX can be had in a six-speed manual transmission while the LX in either a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Both variants use independent double-wishbone suspensions with coil-over damper and stabilizer bars at the front and multi-link solid rear axle with coil-over damper and stabilizer bars at the rear. These are paired with disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the back. Safety-wise, the new Thar comes with features like an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and brake assist, a set of airbags, Isofix child seat mounts, a roll cage, three-point seat belts at the rear, panic braking signal, and vehicle over-speed warning. The all-new Thar received a four-star rating in adult and child safety from NCAP. And just like a proper 4X4, the new Mahindra Thar comes with a slew of accessories and upgrade options. From infotainment and sound upgrades to body kits and vehicle protection accessories, the Thar 4X4 does offer both optional aesthetic upgrades and off-roading essentials. During its launch, Nakra said, "The Thar has represented the spirit of freedom, thrill and fun-to-drive character that few other vehicles can match. With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety, and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV." According to M&M, the all-new Thar celebrates the company's seven decades of 4X4 legacy. Its legendary off-road capability is matched with superior on-road handling and drive quality, while comfort and technology features make this an SUV for everyday use. The all-new Thar's success in a country laden with hatchbacks and entry-level sedans show just how well this 4X4 SUV sits in the Indian automotive landscape. In the Philippines, Mahindra is better known for the Enforcer Patrol Jeeps and the Scorpio Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) used by Philippine National Police (PNP).