Josh Duggar child pornography trial: Everything to know

Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar is set to stand trial on Tuesday for child pornography charges.

After years of appearing in the reality show, Duggar made headlines in 2015 when news broke that he reportedly molested a number of young girls, including his sisters.

Now, he will face a judge on charges brought against him in April after allegedly possessing images of young children.

Ahead of the trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday, here is everything you need to know:

Duggar, 33, is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted on all counts, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

Fines could total $500,000.

It's currently unclear who may take the stand during the trial, but an attorney said that Duggar's father Jim Bob may do so.

During a pre-trial hearing earlier this month, Justin Gelfand said on behalf of the defense that Jim Bob, 56, "may testify." Reps for the former reality star did not respond to Fox News' request for comment at the time.

Duggar is facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty. Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images

In the weeks ahead of the trial, attorneys have battled over what can be used as evidence in the trial.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks previously denied motions to suppress video evidence found on electronic devices that were seized from Duggar.

Less than two weeks ago, Duggar received a small victory when Brooks denied the prosecution's motion to allow a statement Duggar made on Facebook in 2015 in which he admitted to his pornography addiction as evidence.

Duggar was arrested in Arkansas in late April. U.S. Marshals "assisted" in the arrest.

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna welcomed their seventh child two weeks ago. Kris Connor

No. Duggar was released from jail in May.

Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered Duggar to be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release and prohibited Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices pending his trial.

Duggar was never previously charged with any crimes, but he was accused of molesting a number of young women, some being his younger sisters.

TLC pulled "19 Kids and Counting" in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter . Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

