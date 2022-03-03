Josh Duggar facing 'tough' birthday in jail as wife Anna and parents cling to their faith, friend says

Josh Duggar turns 34 on Thursday, and it's likely a milestone he won't forget as it's his first birthday behind bars.

An Arkansas jury found the former "19 Kids and Counting" star guilty of child pornography charges in December, and he has been behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center in his home state since. Through his attorneys, Josh has since filed a motion to request a new trial and/or an acquittal. Meanwhile, he's scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

As Josh celebrates another year of life while being detained, a family friend tells Fox News Digital what life has been like for the disgraced reality star.

"I do think he's staying strong, but anybody is going to struggle through tough times like that," the friend, who wished to remain anonymous, told us this week.

JOSH DUGGAR REQUESTS NEW TRIAL OR ACQUITTAL IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

"He's going to have to count on his faith and also the faith of his family to be there with him, and they will be," the source added.

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna. In December, a jury convicted Josh Duggar, a former reality TV star, of receiving and possessing child pornography. Kris Connor/Getty Images

To no surprise, Josh's pal said birthdays in the Duggar households are cause for big celebrations given Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have 19 children.

"When you have a birthday with them and you keep it to just family it's like 30 to 40 people," the source said. "[Josh's birthday] will be a sad day. Every day is going to be a sad day for him. He has children, a wife, he has a family, and he doesn't get to see them, so his birthday is going to be tough. Every day has got to be tough. That's going to be part of what he has to go through as he goes through this."

The jury in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, found the 34-year-old guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography on Dec. 9. The father of seven faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.

Story continues

The Duggar family insider added that the jailbird's birthday won't be as difficult of a day for him as his kids' and wife's future milestones will be.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There's not an easy day in his life for the next however long. Birthdays obviously, but probably more so would be birthdays of Anna and birthdays of the kids. I wouldn't say he'd be centered upon himself. He's going to miss the opportunities to spend with them," the insider continued.

Josh Duggar is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes on April 5. Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images

The source added that Anna "loves Josh" and will stick by his side "no matter what." The Duggar family as a whole, including his parents, are leaning on their faith at this time.

"I know the family and their faith is what will get them through anything, period. Even if they don't like what he did or what he was accused and charged with and found guilty of, they'll always stay by him. It doesn't mean they think it's ok, but they're always going to want him to grow and be able to get through it. They're never going to abandon him or anybody in that case," the insider continued.

Plus, one positive for Josh and Anna is that the mother of seven's own father has experience in helping inmates. Anna's dad, a minister, gives support and resources to inmates, the source shared.

The Duggar family in 2014. D Dipasupil

"He goes in and teaches and talks and leads people who are in the prison system who want to grow and want to change their lives," the friend said.

Attorneys for Josh and representatives for the Duggar family did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.