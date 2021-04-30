Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged with child porn possession

FILE PHOTO: TV's Josh Duggar speaks in Iowa in 2014
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed child pornography, the U.S. Justice Department said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas confirmed that Duggar made his initial appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege he obtained the sexually explicit material sometime between May 14 and May 16 of 2019.

The government is seeking his detention, and a hearing on the matter is slated for May 5, the spokesman added. Duggar was arrested on Thursday on the charges.

In a statement, Duggar's attorneys said they intend to "defend this case aggressively and thoroughly."

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Duggar rose to fame in the TLC reality series about his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and their 19 children.

The show delved into their religious values and beliefs, including their opposition to birth control, their preference to home-school their children, and their strict rules about dating, which entailed chaperoning their daughters through a courtship and banning them from kissing until marriage.

The show was suspended in 2015, however, after news broke that Josh Duggar had molested five girls, four of whom were his own sisters.

At the time, Duggar worked at the Family Research Council, a Christian fundamentalist group founded by James Dobson.

He resigned from his post at the time and issued a statement admitting to his actions.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he told People Magazine.

“I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."

Duggar never faced criminal charges for those actions.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Three Colorado police officers no longer employed after arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia

    A fourth officer, Sgt. Philip Metzler, was also placed on administrative leave but was not among those who lost their jobs.

  • Why This NYPD Detective Is Suing a Protester

    NEW YORK — When demonstrations against racism and brutality in policing filled New York’s streets last summer, the police confronted protesters with tactics so aggressive and at times violent that a remorseful Mayor Bill de Blasio later issued a public apology. But a year after George Floyd’s murder, police officers around the country say that they have been subjected to taunts and insults during the demonstrations that have left them feeling vilified. Now, one New York City police union is testing an unusual new tactic to hit back at protesters: suing them. Last week, on the same day de Blasio released new guidelines for how the police would respond to protests, a New York City Police detective, Vincent Cheung, announced that he was suing a protester who was caught on video hurling racist, anti-Asian insults at him during a protest in March. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Police in New York and around the country have occasionally brought lawsuits against people who attack and injure them physically. But a lawsuit from an officer over words used at a protest — even hateful ones — raises thorny questions about free speech, which is often protected even at its most vitriolic. Lawyers who observe police action closely said that they could not recall a lawsuit of this type — pursuing monetary damages from a protester for language used at a demonstration — being filed before and added that even if the suit is wholly unsuccessful, it could still represent a new way for the police to confront protesters. A lawyer representing Cheung said that the police believe that civil court is “the only remedy with which they are left.” “Many officers have said they wouldn’t hesitate to seek that remedy, not with the expectation of a financial windfall, but hopefully as a deterrent to such uncivilized and dangerous behavior,” said the lawyer, James M. Moschella. In a video of the confrontation released by the police, the protester, Terrell Harper, was just feet from Cheung’s face as he cursed at him, punctuating his comments with racist stereotypes mocking Cheung, who is Chinese American. In the moment, Cheung made no move to apprehend Harper, who is Black. The protest, on a chilly March evening in downtown Manhattan, continued. Harper said he returned home to Asbury Park, New Jersey, after the protest, which he said was a weekly demonstration for transgender rights and “in solidarity with end Asian hate.” Five days later, eight people were killed in a shooting in Atlanta, six of them of Asian descent, accelerating already-growing concerns about anti-Asian hate. A week later, the police released the video of Harper. At the news conference last week, at the headquarters of his union, the Detectives Endowment Association, Cheung said he had often encountered verbal abuse before, but that he was surprised that during a demonstration for racial justice and equality, Harper had gone on what he called “an anti-Asian beratement for over 15 minutes.” “That type of hate directed towards myself as an Asian American is just disgusting,” he said. The lawsuit said that Cheung had suffered severe emotional distress and was permanently and seriously injured by Harper’s conduct, which, it said, had incapacitated him from his usual duties and required him to seek medical attention. It asked that the court compel Harper to pay unspecified monetary damages. In interviews, Harper, 39, apologized for what he acknowledged were racist comments. He said the video had been taken out of context, and that he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monologue to demonstrate what racism looks and feels like. “I’ve got to change my method, and I came out and apologized for that,” he said. He said that he had been organizing demonstrations all year and that the lawsuit, along with targeting him specifically, represented a way for the police to stoke tension between Asian and Black communities in New York. Megan Watson, a Korean American organizer who has attended several marches with Harper, said that she had worked with him to organize a February march in solidarity with the Asian American community against police brutality. She agreed that the lawsuit was a way to scapegoat a protest leader and deepen long-standing tensions between the communities. She compared Harper’s monologues, which she had observed, to comedic roasts, but said that she had not heard him use anti-Asian language before. She had, however, spoken to him about the video, she said. “He understands how it comes across. He understands that there’s work to do,” she said. The detective’s lawsuit also said that Harper had spit in his face. Harper emphatically denied that, saying he believed the police would have arrested him had he done so. Asked why he had not arrested or otherwise engaged Harper, Cheung said that it “was not the right moment.” Moschella argued that Harper’s insults would cause more violence against Asians and Asian Americans in New York. “There’s a direct connection between hate speech and violence that is being caused to racial and ethnic groups in this city,” he said. “Words matter.” Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former police officer, predicted more lawsuits like Cheung’s, saying that police have been frustrated by the language protesters lobbed at them, particularly rhetoric that targets officers’ race and gender. He added that even if a judge were to rule against the detective, the lawsuit demonstrated a “tremendous amount of potential for police unions.” In recent months, city and state leaders have criticized the Police Department’s response to the protests that followed Floyd's murder. A city report released in December found that the department “badly mishandled” those demonstrations. In January, the department was sued by New York’s attorney general, who has called for a monitor to oversee the police’s handling of protests. Richard Aborn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City, a nonprofit group that works to improve criminal justice practices, said Cheung’s lawsuit spoke to the sense of political isolation that police feel. He said it could represent a novel way of holding demonstrators accountable. “Under the right circumstances, it might be an appropriate response to unnecessary harassment of a cop,” he said. Lawyers who study civil liberties said that the suit could well have a chilling effect on speech and protests. Alexander A. Reinert, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, said Harper’s speech had been “reprehensible,” but added that even outrageous, hateful and discriminatory speech is not always actionable. He pointed to a Supreme Court case from 2011 which found that hateful speech is protected if it involves what the court called “matters of public concern.” But he said that even if Harper were to use that or other defenses in court, or the detective’s lawsuit was otherwise unsuccessful, the suit could have a chilling effect on people’s speech at protests. Remy Green, a New York-based civil rights lawyer, said that a new state law designed to make frivolous, speech-based suits harder to bring would quite likely apply to the detective’s lawsuit. The law could require Cheung to pay Harper’s legal fees. The police themselves, in New York and around the country, have long been granted broad protections from lawsuits under a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity. But, at least in New York City, that may soon change. On Sunday, legislation passed by the New York City Council that would make it easier to sue officers became law. A day later, Cheung’s union posted a video on Twitter of another of its detectives being approached by a 25-year-old man and rapped on the head with a long, white stick. The man was charged by police with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The union said it was considering whether or not to sue. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • KY judge moves to wipe out hundreds of court actions after lawyer’s fraud

    Disbarred disability attorney Eric Conn had filed the lawsuit against former clients.

  • A 'complete collapse' of preventive health: How India's 2nd COVID wave exploded

    India is caught in the throes of a ferocious second wave of coronavirus, with the nation's health authority reporting 360,960 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday alone, the seventh consecutive day with over 300,000 new infections. "The exponential growth that we've seen in case numbers is really, truly astonishing," Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 technical lead, said during a Monday press briefing. "The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director general.

  • 3M hit with $6 million punitive damages by U.S. jury in first combat earplug trial

    The jury awarded each of the plaintiffs $2.1 million in punitive damages and a total of $830,500 in compensatory damages for their medical expenses, lost earnings and pain and suffering. The company was accused of hiding design flaws, fudging test results and failing to instruct the military in proper use of the earplugs, which were used by the Army between 2007 and 2013. "The evidence is clear: 3M knew their earplugs were defective, yet they allowed our servicemembers to suffer these life-altering injuries," said a statement from attorneys Bryan Aylstock and Christopher Seeger.

  • What to Know About Josh Duggar’s Mysterious Arrest by the Feds

    He's being held without bail at a detention center.

  • U.S. says China has fallen short on 'Phase 1' intellectual property commitments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration's trade office said on Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's "Special 301" report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/reports/2021/2021%20Special%20301%20Report%20(final).pdf on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP. "However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China," USTR said.

  • Stocks Decline From All-Time Highs; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with energy and technology shares leading losses. Twitter Inc. sank as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. slid after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members traded above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:45 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2026The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.3820The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.28 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rudy Guiliani's son slams Fed raid on NYC home

    Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (April 28)

  • Feds arrest Josh Duggar days after wife reveals pregnancy with baby no. 7

    Josh Duggar is the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the star couple of TLC's former hit reality show, "19 Kids and Counting."

  • Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak Out After Oldest Son Josh Is Arrested on Child Porn Charges

    "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said

  • Josh Duggar: What to Know About the Family's Eldest Child — from 19 Kids and Counting to His Arrest

    Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday by Homeland Security — just days after he and his wife, Anna Duggar, announced that they are expecting their seventh child together

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Packers take Georgia CB Eric Stokes with 29th overall pick

    The Green Bay Packers passed up an opportunity to provide another weapon for disgruntled star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and instead boosted their secondary by using their first-round draft pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes, a 6-foot-1 cornerback, went 29th overall Thursday night. “You basically get a person that's hungrier than ever and is coming in to just do anything he can to help the team,” Stokes said.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.