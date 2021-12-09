Josh Duggar guilty verdict: Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar and family react to conviction in child pornography trial

Multiple members of the Duggar family reacted after Josh Duggar was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography Thursday.

Josh was immediately taken into custody Thursday after his guilty verdict.

The former reality TV star faces up to 20 years and up to $250,000 fines for each count.

Among those to speak out were Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, who posted their statement on their website.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous," they said. "Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law [Josh's wife] Anna and their children with love and support," the duo continued. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

JOSH DUGGAR SEEN SMILING IN MUGSHOT PHOTO AFTER RECEIVING GUILTY VERDICT IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY TRIAL

Josh's cousin Amy King tweeted that "justice has been served" following the verdict announcement.

"May the juror’s and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them," her statement on Twitter began. "May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time."

"May the daughters who were abused feel validated," she continued. "You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."

Amy King's mom, Deanna Duggar, also reacted. "JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!! Praying for all involved in the case!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story along with several praying hand emojis.

Story continues

JOSH DUGGAR'S WIFE ANNA LEAVES COURT EMOTIONLESS AFTER FORMER TV STAR CONVICTED OF CHILD PORN POSSESSION

Josh's brother-in-law Derick Dillard spoke to People magazine on his way out of the courtroom.

"We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," Dillard, whose wife Jill Duggar Dillard did not attend the trial, said before adding, "America is the best country to get justice."

Multiple members of the Duggar family reacted after Josh Duggar was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography Thursday. D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Derick and Jill later shared a lengthy statement on their family website.

"Today was difficult for our family," the statement began. "Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."

"Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself," the statement later added. "Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions. Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else. Josh’s family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Josh's wife Anna Duggar was seen leaving the courtroom emotionless. Anna wore a black peacoat over a matching black dress.

Following the verdict, Duggar's defense attorney said the team respects the jury's verdict but does plan to appeal.

"We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal," defense attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy and Travis Story said.

The Duggar family rose to fame after appearing on TLC's " 19 Kids and Counting ." The show was pulled from the network in 2015 after allegations Josh had sexually abused four of his sisters and a babysitter became public knowledge.

Multiple members of the Duggar family attended the trial, including Josh's father Jim Bob Duggar. He was seen interacting with other family members during breaks of the trial, according to reports.