Josh Duggar leaves court with pregnant wife after failed attempt to get child porn charges dropped

Josh Duggar was all smiles as he exited an Arkansas courtroom, his pregnant wife by his side, despite his latest failed attempt to dodge child porn charges.

The “19 Kids and Counting” star is accused of downloading child porn files onto a computer at his now-closed car dealership over the course of three days in May 2019. He was arrested in April on charges of receiving and possessing child sex abuse material and pleaded not guilty to both counts the following month.

Prosecutors have said he had more than 200 images on his computer.

The 33-year-old’s legal team was quick to file a series of motions regarding evidence in the case, the majority of which were denied during a hearing on Monday.

According to court documents obtained by People, Duggar’s defense attorneys requested to suppress a series of statements the television personality made to federal agents amid their probe, to dismiss the case entirely on claims investigators failed to “preserve potentially exculpatory evidence,” as well as a request to to dismiss Duggar’s indictment because of technicalities over who was head of the Department of Homeland Security at the time of their investigation.

A motion was also filed to suppress photographs of Duggar’s hands and feet taken while he was in custody, in which authorities have “observed the same scar in images recovered from [Duggar’s] electronic devices seized pursuant to a search warrant in this case,” according to court documents.

A judge denied all four requests and has yet to rule on a fifth, which is another motion filed to suppress evidence.

Despite the legal blow just months ahead of his trial, Duggar and his wife Anna, who is pregnant with their seventh child, showed a strong front before reporters gathered outside the courtroom. Video captured by 40/29 shows the couple hand in hand, both of them sporting grins as they leave the building.

A source previously told People that Anna, 33, is “standing by” Duggar.

“She thinks Josh is innocent,” the insider said in May.

Story continues

In June, Duggar was released on bail and granted permission to be in contact with his six children — Mackynzie Renée, 11, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, and Maryella Hope, who will turn 2 in November — so long as his wife is also present.

The eldest child of the Duggar family, whose life was featured on the hit TLC series “19 Kids and Counting” between 2008 and 2015, is no stranger to scandal.

Back in May 2015, Duggar apologized for his “wrongdoing” after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 29, and Jessa, 28, later stepped forward as two of the victims.