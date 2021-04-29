Josh Duggar, from TLC show '19 Kids and Counting,' arrested and in federal custody

Azmi Haroun,Kirsten Acuna
2 min read
duggar family
The Duggar family in 2007. Beth Hall, File/AP

Josh Duggar, from TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," was arrested in Arkansas by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and is in federal custody.

Duggar lost a real estate lawsuit last year, and a business where he is listed as a contact is under a federal criminal investigation, according to local news KNWA.

No bond has been posted and no reason has been given for the arrest.

TLC's reality series was canceled after 15 seasons in 2015. At the time, Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, told Fox News their son, Josh, molested four of their daughters and a family babysitter as a teen. At the time that the allegations were made public, he said he "acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."

In August 2015, Josh confessed to cheating on his wife, Anna, and to having a pornography addiction. He then entered a treatment facility for six months.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," Duggar wrote, at the time, in a statement. "I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."

Anna and Josh recently announced they're expecting their seventh child together, a daughter, who is due this fall.

The couple is parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

Insider reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and representatives for Duggar for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

