Josh Duggar transferred to federal prison

Josh Duggar is beginning his 12-year federal prison sentence.

On Friday, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum was transferred out of the Washington County Detention Center where he’s been held since his conviction in December, FOX 24 reported.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down 151 months to Duggar in May.

Duggar was found guilty in December by a federal jury in Arkansas on charges related to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A judge previously denied a long shot request by Duggar’s attorneys for a new trial on child pornography charges just hours before the former reality star was set to be sentenced.

Following his guilty verdict in December, Duggar's attorneys released a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, saying they intend to appeal the verdict.

"We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal," defense attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy, and Travis Story said in December.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar starred on "19 Kids and Counting." Kris Connor/Getty Images

U.S. Attorneys in the case held a press conference outside the courthouse after the verdict was announced.

"This case represents a significant milestone for the Western District of Arkansas and our continued efforts to combat child abuse. Those who would say that children who were photographed and videoed in a manner similar to the evidence in this case are not abused and are not victims are clearly wrong. Children who are photographed and videoed in manners such as this are the victims and every time their videos and photos are traded online, uploaded, and downloaded from the internet, they are victimized again," one of the U.S. attorneys said.

Duggar's cousin Amy King tweeted that "justice has been served" following the verdict announcement.

"May the juror’s and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them," her statement on Twitter began. "May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time."

"May the daughters who were abused feel validated," she continued. "You are truly beautiful and worthy of love. May there be intense counseling / healing. May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward. Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served."

Prosecutors were asking the judge to sentence Duggar to the maximum punishment allowed – 20 years for each count – while his legal team asked that the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children be handed a five-year stint.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.