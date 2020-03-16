Leave it to Josh Gad to turn a bad situation into a happy occasion.

Amid the nationwide coronavirus quarantine, the “Frozen” actor has been reading to fans on -- be they young or old -- each night since March 13.

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now I figured we would have a little fun together,” Gad said. “So I’m going to see how this goes, but I decided I’m gonna read to you and your children -- or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not gonna pass judgment right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess.”

“I’ll try to provide at least 10 minutes of day care to you and your families a night while we’re going through this unprecedented global event,” he added. “I love you all. I’m hoping you’re all healthy and safe, wherever you are, and hopefully I will see you all very soon. Take care."

The first night, the “Beauty and the Beast” star -- using his acting skills to give characters different voices -- read “Olivia Goes to Venice” by Ian Falconer.

The second night, Gad read “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt.

The third night, the father of two read “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein -- surprising even himself by not getting too emotional at the end of the iconic book.

In addition to these literary adventures, Gad also praised the early release of “Frozen 2” on Disney+. The film hit the streaming service on March 15.

“I couldn’t be happier with this decision!” the voice of everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, tweeted about the movie. “All of us need some joy right now. I hope you and your family can cuddle up and get lost in our film at least for a little while.”

Josh Gad is reading books to kids on Twitter amid coronavirus quarantine originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com