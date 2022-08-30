Josh Guillory expungements: 33 of Lafayette mayor’s cases removed since taking office

Dozens of criminal cases handled by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory have been sealed since he took office in 2020, removing any record of his potential involvement in them while serving as mayor-president.

During Guillory’s two-and-a-half years as mayor-president, dozens of his former cases have been removed from court records, likely through expungements that completely obscure what, if any, role he had in sealing those cases while in office.

Guillory began work as an attorney at the end of 2011, launching his own practice in Lafayette that dealt primarily with criminal defense and family matters shortly after he was admitted to the state bar.

In his eight years of practice before taking office in January 2020, Guillory handled hundreds of cases just in Lafayette Parish.

Guillory’s legal practice was a central question in his 2019 run for office, and he acknowledged he would need to close his “brick and mortar practice.” But shortly after winning election, he quietly launched a new law firm, which he said he would not use to practice while in office.

But recent reporting revealed that he has continued his legal work since taking office despite a prohibition in Lafayette’s Home Rule Charter against mayor-presidents doing outside work that would distract from their duties.

By the time he was sworn in, Guillory was the primary attorney on more than 100 criminal defense cases, most of which had been resolved with plea deals, dismissals or pretrial diversion programs.

Shortly after Guillory took office on Jan. 6, 2020, the Daily Advertiser obtained a list of all the Lafayette Parish cases he was involved in.

Those records put the first-term mayor-president on 99 criminal cases since 2011 and 10 traffic cases since 2018, most of which were no longer being actively litigated.

But after Guillory's recent work on an expungement case - likely during his three-week rehab program - was revealed, the Daily Advertiser obtained a new list showing 32 of those criminal cases and one traffic case have been completely removed from public view, likely by expungement.

Most of those cases dealt with drug possession, theft charges and lesser acts of violence. Because the cases have been expunged, it is unclear whether Guillory’s clients were convicted, acquitted or entered into pretrial programs.

Expungements offer people who were arrested for, or convicted of, certain crimes the ability to remove those charges from their records after a certain number of years.

When a judge grants an expungement, any records of an arrest, trial and the expungement itself are sealed from public view, making the cases and the attorneys who handle them inherently hard to track.

For Guillory’s sealed cases, their expungement makes it virtually impossible to prove whether they were handled by him, a different attorney or even by clients representing themselves.

But the scale of expungements in Guillory’s cases raises questions about how many he has played a role in during his time in office.

Recent revelations about his continued legal work come alongside news about other means of generating income that Guillory has embarked on since taking office, including the much-questioned equipment rental company he and his wife created last year.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s communications office was unable to comment on the expunged cases before press time Monday.

Guillory has publicly defended his decision to continue practicing law since taking office in recent weeks, saying it is a necessary means of bolstering his salary as mayor-president.

“While I'm thankful for the salary that we have, we did take a pretty significant pay cut. That doesn't mean that I'm not grateful for what I have, but I do try to supplement it every once a while. But I do nothing to take away from my duties as mayor-president,” he said during his weekly call-in radio show on KPEL.

“It's something I'm passionate about, and I can provide a little more for my family,” he added. “I don't apologize for it.”

