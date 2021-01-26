Josh Hawley issues counter-complaint against Democrats who called for investigation into him over Capitol insurrection (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Republican Senator Josh Hawley filed an ethics counter-complaint against seven Democratic senators who called for an investigation into him and Ted Cruz.

Both senators have faced widespread criticism and calls for them to resign for their role in trying to challenge Joe Biden’s election victory.

Five people were killed when Pro-Trump rioters attacked the Congress as lawmakers gathered to certify the electoral college results earlier this month.

Mr Hawley and Mr Cruz have been accused of helping provoke the violence with their refusal to accept Mr Biden’s legal victory over Donald Trump.

Mr Hawley’s own complaint is aimed at Sheldon Whitehouse, Richard Blumenthal, Sherrod Brown, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Tina Smith and Ron Wyden.

That group had collectively written to the Ethics committee last week demanding an investigation of Mr Hawley and Mr Cruz.

“In light of the shameful abuse of the ethics process you have deliberately engaged in, I have considered whether I should call for you to resign or be expelled from the Senate,” wrote Mr Hawley to the Democrats.

“But I continue to believe in the First Amendment, which the US Supreme Court has repeatedly said protects even ‘offensive’ and malicious speech, such as yours."

