Josh Hawley’s ‘Mighty Man’ Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), once seen running away from the Jan. 6 insurrectionists he had saluted via fist-pump hours earlier, brought his campaign for manliness to a religious event over the weekend.

And his critics are less than impressed.

Hawley, author of the new book “Manhood,” told men at an event called the Stronger Men’s Conference of the importance of being a “mighty man of valor” as described in the Bible by using God-given “strength and power.”

Twitter users were quick to remind Hawley of his less-than-mighty moment as he fled the Capitol rioters:

“what it means to be a mighty man of valor” pic.twitter.com/DRnAe265oV — @mbaram (@mbaram) April 30, 2023

Josh Hawley lecturing men about “manliness” makes about as much sense as a non-Native telling me to — “go back to my country.” Agree? pic.twitter.com/WME1865bpU — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) April 30, 2023

Josh Hawley picking “manliness expert” as his hook for a national profile is like Alex Jones representing anger management. — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 30, 2023

The Josh Hawley ‘Manhood’ book tour has begun, and I am insanely inspired already. pic.twitter.com/qfqF84djEJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2023

I'm more of a man than Josh Hawley could ever be, I've experienced racism, bigotry, discrimination, and homophobia daily yet remain strong and resilient. pic.twitter.com/Dj2fgip1xE — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) April 30, 2023

Yes, when I think of a manly man, I certainly think of... Josh Hawley https://t.co/yYg2gBvTqv — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 30, 2023

You definitely have leg muscles. pic.twitter.com/JFumGzM6yB — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) April 30, 2023