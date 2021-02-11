Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

Graig Graziosi
Josh Hawley (R-MO) asks questions of nominee for Administrator of the Small Business Administration Isabella Casillas Guzman during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee on 3 February 2021 in Washington, DC ((Getty Images))
Josh Hawley (R-MO) asks questions of nominee for Administrator of the Small Business Administration Isabella Casillas Guzman during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee on 3 February 2021 in Washington, DC ((Getty Images))

Erin Hawley, the wife of Senator Josh Hawley, has penned an op-ed for Fox News decrying a group of protesters that gathered outside her home in the days before the attack on the US Capitol.

Ms Hawley claimed that on 4 January, a group of about 20 protesters gathered outside her home in Virginia while Mr Hawley was in Missouri.

"I walked upstairs to see approximately 20 protestors standing in front of our house shouting through bullhorns. I stepped outside, baby in arms, and asked them to leave, saying we had a newborn and neighbors. They refused, and I took Abbi back downstairs," Ms Hawley said in the piece.

She claims that three "large men" pounded at her door and yelled "come out, come out" while they were protesting, and that police arrived to the scene 15 minutes later.

The protesters said they were holding a candlelight vigil outside Mr Hawley's house to ask him to reconsider his plan to challenge the electoral vote count on 6 January and to "encourage him to reconsider his attack on Democracy."

Mr Hawley tweeted about the incident and played to the fears of his conservative supporters by blaming the incident on Antifa, despite having no evidence to suggest that the protesters were aligned with that ideology.

"Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence," Mr Hawley wrote on Twitter.

Less than 48 hours later, Mr Hawley would go on to wave in solidarity to the horde of Trump supporters who attacked the US Capitol.

Though police did respond to the vigil, no one was arrested, and reports from the evening show there were no violent acts.

Officer Juan Vazquez, a spokesman for the Vienna Police Department in Virginia, told the Kansas City Star that there was no evidence of violence or property damage.

"It was a minor event," Mr Vazquez said. "Basically we got a call saying there was some sort of protest in front of a residence in our town. … The group was maybe 15 to 20 people."

According to the officer, the protesters left the area without incident after warning them that they were disrupting a residential neighborhood.

Ms Hawley said the protest - which she called "an assault" - outside her home and the threats she claims were made against her and her family in the days follow were not civil discourse, but just exercises in fear.

"The assault on our home, followed by weeks of personal attacks on our family (from the simple, but sinister, 'watch your back,' to much more colorful and descriptive texts, emails, and phone calls) are not civil discourse. They are just meant to frighten," she said.

    President Biden on Wednesday placed his first call to Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office, and the White House said he raised "fundamental concerns" about the government's "coercive and unfair economic practices," "human rights abuses in Xinjiang," and the "crackdown in Hong Kong." During their conversation, the leaders also discussed how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said, and Biden let Xi know that he wants the two to work together to fight climate change and prevent nuclear weapons proliferation. Former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China, and a senior Biden administration official told NBC News there are no plans to lift them at this time, but there "will be changes to the trade policy toward China." The official said there is "merit in the basic proposition of an intense strategic competition with China," but there were "deep problems with the way in which the Trump administration went about that competition." Biden plans on engaging with allies and attending summits, where he will make it clear that his China policy isn't a continuation of Trump's, the official added. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Trump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?