Josh Homme accused of trying to throw ex-wife’s boyfriend over a balcony

Josh Homme has been accused of threatening his ex-wife’s partner during a confrontation at a mall in California on Christmas Eve.

Gunner Foxx, who began dating The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle a year after she filed for divorce from Homme in 2019, was granted an emergency restraining order after the alleged incident last month.

He claimed that he was at an Apple Store at the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks on 24 December when Homme approached him from behind and said: “I’m going to kill you, you f***ing pussy.”

When Foxx eventually left the store, Homme was allegedly waiting for him outside. The 38-year-old claimed that Homme “lunged” at him and threatened to throw him over the balcony, grabbing his right arm in the process.

“He then attempted to use the momentum of his upper body combined with his grip on my arm to throw me over the rail. I could feel one of his fingernails digging sharply into my hands,” he said in the court filing, via Rolling Stone.

“In that moment I truly felt that he was going to throw me over the balcony to my death.”

The Independent has contacted Homme’s representative for comment.

“I have been really scared and worried for Gunner’s safety since we started dating,” Dalle said in a statement to Rolling Stone on Tuesday 4 January.

“He’s been targeted in a terrifying way. He is a loving, nurturing, protective dad to his own little girls and an incredibly positive, loving and protective father figure to my kids. He’s sober and clean [for] eight years and an active member in his community. We love each other and have an amazing and loving blended family together.

“No one should ever live every day worried about their safety or the safety of their loved ones. I cannot wait for the day that all of this is behind us.”

Homme and Dalle have been embroiled in a child custody dispute for months, with both parties filing restraining orders against one another. Homme has accused Foxx of intentionally interfering in his relationships and custodial time with his two sons.

Last month, Dalle was sentenced to 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of misdemeanour contempt of court.

An LA County superior court judge found Dalle guilty of withholding her five-year-old son from court-mandated time with Homme, his father.

An adjacent charge involving their 10-year-old son was dismissed after it was found that he had made his own decision not to visit his father.

Dalle denied withholding her children from Homme and said they had “testified to the abuse they have experienced at the hands of their father and the reasons why they refused to go and continue to refuse to go”.

She said that Homme had testified to calling her “a c***, a cow” and telling her to “f*** off forever”.

“Does this sound like a person who wants to do the right thing by our children?” she asked. “He has taken no responsibility for his words and actions and the effect that they have had on our children.”

Homme’s statement at the time said: “[I am] willing to take responsibility for things that I do… I’ve suffered a lot of parental alienation in a short period of time.”

He reportedly said. “This family is in grave danger and so fractured and ripped apart. All I want to do is see my kids. I want my mother to see her grandkids. I want my father to see his grandkids.”

A hearing involving Dalle and Homme’s restraining orders against one another has been scheduled for 24 January.