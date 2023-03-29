Josh Homme and three children granted restraining order against singer’s ex-wife Brody Dalle

Brody Dalle and Josh Homme (Getty)

Josh Homme has issued a lengthy statement addressing the custody battle over his three children with ex-partner Brody Dalle.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman and fellow musician Dalle were married between 2005 and 2019, and share three children together: a 17-year-old daughter and two sons, 11 and seven.

Over the past two years, the former couple have been involved in various legal disputes involving their children. In 2021, Dalle was sentenced to 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of withholding their youngest son from court-mandated time with Homme.

Now, Homme’s representatives say he and his family have been granted a restraining order against Dalle.

“Recent actions by Brody Dalle and [her current boyfriend] Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger,” the statement alleged.

“As a result of these actions, on March 16, 2023 The Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of one year and 11 months. This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua’s parents, Michael and Irene Homme.”

Dalle’s representatives declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

The statement added that in March 2022, Homme was granted sole legal custody of all three children while Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child. A custody hearing this autumn will determine a more permanent solution, it said.

Homme’s representatives also addressed past reports that his children had filed restraining orders against him. In both cases, they alleged, Dalle’s boyfriend Foxx, who she began dating in 2020, had illegitimately filed the requests – once by forging Dalle’s signature and again by taking the “minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents”.

In August of 2022, Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order against Foxx lasting five years, they said, adding that Foxx’s requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts.

Earlier that year, Foxx had testified that Homme once threatened to throw him over a balcony.

Dalle has denied withholding her children from Homme and alleged they had “testified to the abuse they have experienced at the hands of their father and the reasons why they refused to go and continue to refuse to go”.

She has also accused the singer of multiple instances of domestic violence.

Homme denies the allegations of child abuse and domestic violence. “The allegations made by Ms Dalle against Mr Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements,” his lawyer said in a past statement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.