Josh Hostetler: Five ways to avoid wasting water at home

Water is an essential resource for our livelihoods. Unfortunately, many homeowners might not realize how much water they waste at home. There are a number of measures you can take to improve your water savings, and many are easy and affordable. Here are five tips you can follow to get started:

Install water-efficient fixtures and appliances. Low-flow showerheads and faucets, WaterSense-certified toilets and high-efficiency dishwashers and washing machines can make a difference in your home. These appliances can save you hundreds of gallons of water per year. Look for fixtures and appliances that have earned the EPA WaterSense label, these products are certified to use less water than standard models without sacrificing performance. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a standard-sized certified dishwasher costs about $35 per year to run and can save an average of 3,870 gallons of water over its lifetime. Fix any leaks. Even a small leak can waste a lot of water over time. Check your faucets, pipes, and toilets regularly for leaks, and fix them promptly. A single leaky faucet can waste up to 3,000 gallons of water yearly, and a leaky toilet can waste even more. You can check for leaks by inspecting your faucets, pipes, and toilets regularly. If you see any drips or signs of a leak, call a plumber as soon as possible. Take shorter showers. Showers account for a significant portion of indoor water use. If you shorten your showers by just a few minutes a day, it will compound over time and you can save a lot of water and money.

Water your lawn and garden less often. Most lawns and gardens only need to be watered once or twice a week. Watering more often can be a waste of water and lead to runoff. Collect rainwater. Rainwater can be used to water your lawn and garden, wash your car, or even flush your toilet. There are a number of rainwater collection systems available, from simple barrels to more complex systems that can be integrated into your home's plumbing.

In addition to these tips, there are a number of new water technologies that can help you save water. For example, smart irrigation systems can adjust your watering schedule based on weather conditions and soil moisture levels. There are also smart leak detectors, which alert you if there are leaks early on before they cause damage. And lastly, atmospheric water generators are useful because they can produce water from the surrounding air, however they can be quite costly.

By following these tips, you can make a big difference in your water consumption and help to conserve this precious resource. Further, our association has several plumbers and HVAC professionals that you can consult with to make sure of your water conservation efforts. To learn more about the water saving and other building and remodeling s trends contact the BIA of Stark & East Central Ohio at 330-494-5700.

Josh Hostetler is president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

