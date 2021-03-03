Josh Kushner’s Oscar Health Expands IPO to Raise $1.4 Billion

1 / 3

Josh Kushner’s Oscar Health Expands IPO to Raise $1.4 Billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crystal Tse
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Oscar Health Inc., the health insurance startup co-founded by Josh Kushner, expanded its initial public offering and priced the shares above an already elevated range to raise $1.4 billion.

The company and a selling shareholder sold 37 million shares for $39 each on Tuesday, according to a statement. That gives the company a market value of about $7.9 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.

Oscar Health had marketed 31 million shares for $36 to $38 a share, a range that it had raised from $32 to $34.

Kushner, managing director of the venture firm Thrive Capital, is the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and onetime senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kushner and Thrive Capital will control the majority of the voting power, according to the filings. The New York-based company’s Class A shares are entitled to one vote while Class B shares will have 20.

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., Fidelity Management, Founders Fund, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures are also among the company’s shareholders.

Oscar Health is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday under the symbol OSCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are leading the offering.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Compass Set for IPO Fueled by Technology Race for Selling Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming U.S. housing market has investors sprinting to companies that use technology to help Americans buy and sell homes, unleashing a wave of blank-check mergers, acquisitions and now an initial public offering.Compass, the eight-year-old real estate brokerage led by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Robert Reffkin, filed late Monday for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. It stands to be the highest-profile housing IPO to come during a pandemic home rush that’s been stoked by record-low mortgage rates.The filing came only hours after CoStar Group Inc. boosted its offer to acquire CoreLogic Inc. to more than $7 billion, a deal that would throw the commercial real estate data provider into the ring with Zillow Group Inc., Redfin Corp. and Opendoor Technologies Inc. -- housing-tech firms that have seen their shares soar in the past year.The companies are all jockeying for a piece of the estimated $80 billion in annual commission revenue in residential real estate, plus billions more that can be made renting apartments, originating mortgages and selling home insurance. Questions abound about many of the businesses chasing that prize, but their current ability to tap capital markets is likely to permanently change the way Americans find, buy, sell and rent housing.“Investors have this infatuation with anything that combines real estate and tech and are pouring tons and tons of money into it,” said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. “Compass was one of the early beneficiaries.”On one level or another, most of these companies are chasing the idea that buying or selling a home is the most expensive -- and most important --- transaction in most people’s lives, and the current process is costly, complicated and high-stress. But while the industry has looked primed for disruption for nearly two decades, no company has landed on a sure-fire way to improve the process or make money.Compass, which raised more than $1.5 billion from SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and other investors, is approaching the opportunity with an appeal to real estate agents, touting software for scheduling home tours, designing marketing materials and communicating with clients. It has invested heavily in engineers to build artificial intelligence that pulls agent tools together, arguing that the technology can save agents time, help them provide better service and make them money.Last year, the New York-based company was involved in residential real estate transactions totaling $152 billion -- or 4% of the U.S. market, according to its IPO filing. Its revenue jumped 56% from a year earlier to $3.7 billion. More than 19,000 agents use its platform, Compass said.It remains to be seen whether public market investors are willing to value Compass like the tech company it says it is, or if they will view it as a traditional real estate brokerage. The startup, valued in the private market at $6.4 billion in 2019, reported a $270 million loss for last year as it invested heavily in research and development.Rise of iBuyersOther companies are appealing directly to consumers. Zillow and Opendoor, which went public in December through a merger with one of Chamath Palihapitiya’s special-purpose acquisition companies, are seeking to lead the most dramatic changes to the process of buying and selling a home. The companies, sometimes known as iBuyers, are flipping homes at a scale never seen before, buying houses for cash, making light repairs, and putting them back on the market.Unlike traditional flippers, who seek to buy low and sell high, the iBuyers are aiming for small profits and lots of transactions, and seeking to buttress their income by selling adjacent services like mortgage origination and title services. These are complicated businesses, combining massive data operations with large home-renovation networks, and neither company has proven that they can stick the landing.Zillow lost more than $240 million its iBuying business in 2020. Opendoor, which reports earnings on March 4, recorded a net loss of $199 million through the first nine months of last year.Ultimately, those companies, Compass and others are betting that they can make buying or selling a home a more appealing experience, bidding to win consumer loyalty at a moment when the lion’s share of the millennial generation is still approaching homeownership.“Is it going to be a race to the bottom where they fight each other to the death?” said Clelia Warburg Peters, a venture partner at Bain Capital Ventures. “There may be an aspect of that. But the size of the prize is getting bigger, not smaller.”Zillow ChallengerCoStar is converging on the U.S. housing market from a different direction. The company has long been a dominant player in commercial real estate data, offering property listings, analytics tools and other services.In November, it agreed to spend $250 million to buy residential-listing portal HomeSnap, a move widely read as a preliminary step to compete with Zillow in providing consumers a place to find for-sale listings. The company, which has grown through a series of acquisitions, is hunting bigger game in its pursuit of CoreLogic.The housing analytics company, which makes software that powers the multiple-listing services that have served as the backbone for home listings for more than a century, would give CoStar a stronger perch from which to compete with Zillow, Redfin and other real estate portals -- if CoStar CEO Andrew Florance can persuade CoreLogic to abandon an earlier agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.“They are laying the groundwork to have a seat at that table,” said Ryan Tomasello, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but they’re building an interesting arsenal to get there more quickly than people would think.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Yields Face Curbs From Fistful of Money-Market Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The flood of dollars that’s helping to drive some U.S. money-market rates below zero could well provide a boost to international appetite for longer-dated Treasuries and help to cap rising bond yields at the longer end of the curve.The abundance of greenbacks in funding markets -- which is being fueled by a combination of Federal Reserve monetary policy and the prospect of government spending around the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package -- has helped drag down the cost for non-dollar-based investors of hedging the currency risk on their holdings of Treasuries. That, combined with now higher nominal yields in America, means that it is looking more attractive for those investors to step in and buy.“The hedged yield has not been so attractive in euro and yen for years,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer at AXA Investment Managers.For managers of euro and yen portfolios that buy dollar-denominated asset and hedge the currency risk on a three-month basis, the shift in so-called cross-currency basis swaps since last year along with the outright climb in nominal yields, means that the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes is now around the highest since 2017, and well above what they can get in their home markets. That could see foreigners stepping in to buy in the wake of the bond selloff last week that send 10-year yields spiking above 1.6%, although whether that can halt the drive toward ever higher Treasury yields remains to be seen.“The recent rise in U.S. yields and developments in cross-currency basis has increased the attractiveness of U.S. Treasuries for international investors,” said Mohit Kumar, strategist at Jefferies International.Euro-based investors buying 10-year Treasuries can pick up 113 basis points over 10-year German bunds. Meanwhile, yen-based investors who typically measure the 10-year Treasury versus 30-year Japanese government bonds, will get a yield pick-up of 47 basis points on that trade, according to Kumar, a former trader.Three-month cross-currency basis swaps for the yen and euro have slipped from highs seen in this year, but are still well off lows reached in December. The Fed’s efforts to boost dollar liquidity and the U.S. Treasury’s bill supply cuts have led to an abundance of dollars available in the money-market system. The glut of dollars is keeping overnight investment rates near zero, with slightly negative rates also appearing from time to time for loans collateralized by Treasury securities.The three-month yen cross-currency basis swap was at minus 11.25 basis points Tuesday. A Japanese investor looking to hedge Treasury exposure would borrow in yen, paying the three-month local Japanese Libor (currently minus 0.087%), and convert the yen to U.S. dollars in order to buy U.S. Treasuries. The Treasuries can be sold via reverse repo and the proceeds converted back to yen via the cross-currency basis swap.There’s speculation that Japanese investors will become more involved in the trade after the start of the fiscal year in April.Curve SteepeningU.S. yields soared last week, with the 10- and 30-year tenors reaching the highest levels in more than a year, pricing in an economic recovery as the U.S. virus infection rate eased amid the vaccine rollout. The 10-year yield rose as high as 1.609% while the 30-year touched 2.394%. The market has since stabilized, with the 10-year easing back to around 1.42% on Tuesday.“I would be surprised to see 10-year yields rising above 1.5% on a sustained basis, let alone 2%,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “At 1.5% we are likely to start seeing pension fund flows, yen-based and euro-based investor flows into Treasuries,” provided that rate volatility subsides.“It’s not possible here to have a sustained de-coupling of the curve steepening in the U.S. vs other regions,” said Panigirtzoglou. “If the U.S. curve keeps steepening, investors outside the U.S. will eventually exploit the yield advantage.”Core euro-zone and Japanese yields have failed to break out of the ultra-low ranges that have prevailed in recent years. Japan’s 10-year yield is still below 0.20% while Germany’s is negative 0.35%.“With the Bank of Japan still committed to yield-curve control and the European economic outlook not justifying higher yields, foreign investors are very likely to take advantage of this opportunity,” AXA’s Iggo said.(Updates levels in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Snaps Losing Run Before OPEC+ Meeting in Show of Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a three-day fall with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree an output increase at its meeting this week, a sign of the market’s underlying resilience as the impact of the pandemic ebbs.West Texas Intermediate gained 0.4% following the worst losing run since December as Brent also rose. The widespread view among the group is the market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. That strength has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that the economic outlook and oil market continue to improve. The grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.“Tomorrow is an important day but it’s very much unclear how much OPEC will add,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “I don’t think the Saudis will return their additional cuts fully.”There are two parts to the production rise that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will address. First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day it made voluntarily?See also: Big Oil Isn’t Betting on the Future of Crude: David FicklingBulls may draw comfort from further signs the pandemic is ebbing. In the U.S., the daily case count fell to its lowest in more than four months, while economic indicators continued to improve. In Asia, Indian fuel demand will reach a record in the 12 months through March 2022, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the nation’s oil ministry.In an additional positive indicator that economies are on the mend, data Wednesday showed Australia powered into 2021. Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% in the final three months of last year, pointing to a V-shaped recovery.Still, U.S. crude inventories rose more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. The API figures also showed drops in gasoline and distillates.Shifts in Brent’s prompt timespread point to an easing of near-term tightness. It was at 53 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, down from 86 cents a week ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

    When private corporations offer shares of their company to the general public in order to obtain capital on the primary market, this process is known as an Initial Public Offering (IPO). There are a number of major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week. 1. Innovage Holding Innovage Holding (NYSE: INNV) is planning to raise $300 million through the sale of common stock to pay off long-term debt. Innovage Holding is a healthcare company that offers affordable personalized healthcare to elderly patients through Medicare and Medicaid. Their stock is poised to start trading with an IPO on the Nasdaq with a target price between $17-$19 on March 1st. Innovage Holding intends to issue 16,666,667 shares of common stock to the public. 2. Oscar Health Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) is a digital health insurance company that offers medical plans to families in the United States. They utilize technology to improve and humanize different healthcare techniques. Oscar Health intends to offer 31,000,000 shares of stock at a target price between $32-$34 on March 1st. 3. Roth CH Acquisition III Co Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NYSE: ROCRU) is a blank check company formed by Roth Capital that is seeking to raise $100 million in public offerings. The company intends to offer $10 million shares at a target price of $10 on March 1st. Roth CH Acquisition III Co operates in the financial industry and is aiming to acquire other businesses through IPO offerings. 4. DHB Capital Corp DHB Capital Corp (NYSE: DHBCU) is a blank check company that is headquartered in Delaware. The company is seeking to raise $250 million from public offerings. DHB Capital is poised to offer $25 million shares at a price of $10 on March 2nd. They plan to target the financial and business industries. DHB Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is led by Co-Executive Chairmen Richard DeMartini and Robert Hurst. 5. Roblox Corporation Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is a video game company that is powered by a community of over two million developers. Roblox Corporation is well known for creating an online 3D environment for gamers to play and interact with their friends. Their stock is poised to start trading with a target price of $45 on the week of March 8th. Roblox intends to issue 198,917,280 shares of common stock and has already received over $585 million from investors. (function (w, d, s, o, f, js, fjs) { w[o] = w[o] || function () { (w[o].q = w[o].q || []).push(arguments) }; js = d.createElement(s), fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; js.id = o; js.src = f; js.async = 1; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(window, document, 'script', 'mw', 'https://match.investmentfirms.com/widget.js')); mw('init', { disableDarkMode: true, element: document.getElementById('ELEMENT_ID'), mediapartner: "benzinga" }); See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Amplify, MicroSectorsHere Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Station: Lucid Motors, Joby Aviation take the SPAC path and Sergey Brin's airship ambitions

    In last week's newsletter, I described some of the changes coming to TechCrunch's transportation coverage, including "market maps." The first of these took a deep dive into the solid state battery industry. Keep reading here: Can solid state batteries power up the next generation of EVs?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding 7% or More

    A positive outlook for oil and gas demand in 2021 is leading to a recent rise in commodity prices. On the supply side, Saudi Arabia's voluntary oil production cut, which extends through March, is supporting oil prices. Similarly, higher expected LNG exports, combined with lower expected gas production, are driving U.S. natural gas prices higher.

  • Salvatore Ferragamo Fall 2021 Goes Sci-Fi With Unisex Sneaker Boots and Retro-Futuristic Heels

    Creative director Paul Andrew presented a unisex utopia in his "Future Positive" co-ed collection.

  • Rocket Companies Is Not Ready to Blast Off

    "I think they're terrific and they've done well," said Jim Cramer to a caller during the Lightning Round segment of Mad Money Friday night asking about Rocket Companies , the parent of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been improving since November but basically has stayed close to the zero line.

  • London Gets Its First Europe IPO This Year With Trustpilot

    (Bloomberg) -- Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, plans an initial public offering in London, boosting the city’s image as a hotspot for listings in Europe.At least 25% of its shares will be available for trading and the company expects to be eligible for FTSE U.K. indexes, it said in a statement Monday. The IPO would raise about $50 million to fund growth and repay debt, and allow existing shareholders to sell shares. Trustpilot is seeking a valuation of around 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in the IPO, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.Trustpilot, which is based in Copenhagen, would rank as the first large company from the European Union to tap the London stock market this year, showing that the city is still attractive to foreign listings after Brexit.The U.K. left the EU without an agreement about financial services regulation, causing stock volumes to shift to exchanges on the continent. However, London’s deep pool of capital continues to be a big draw for companies looking to go public.Trustpilot considered other venues, but “on balance, London was the natural choice,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann said in an interview. “There’s a really strong emerging tech scene in the City, it has a lot of liquidity and it’s one of the more important markets for us; we are a very well-known brand in the U.K. and the IPO will help us further accelerate that position.”‘Moving Online’The U.K. IPO market is off to its strongest start since 2008, with the likes of bootmaker Dr. Martens listing in London, while food-delivery startup Deliveroo is expected to lay out plans for an IPO in the coming weeks. The city also continues to attract foreign issuers from further out: Fix Price, Russia’s biggest dollar-store retailer, said on Monday it was seeking to raise as much as $1.9 billion in an IPO.Trustpilot is one of several firms trying to cash in on an acceleration in online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, listed in Amsterdam late January, while online greeting-card and gifting platform Moonpig Group Plc listed in London last month.“The entire economy is moving online,” Muhlmann said. “In the long term, the number of people using Trustpilot will be in the billions, and the businesses using Trustpilot to signify they are trusted will be in the millions.”Improving AlgorithmsTrustpilot had hosted 120 million reviews by the end of 2020. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, which can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform.Revenue has risen 59% since 2018, totaling $102 million last year. As of end-December, it had more than 19,500 subscribers. The company, which was launched in 2007, has more than 700 employees in eight offices around the world, according to its website.Part of the IPO proceeds will go toward improving algorithms to detect fake reviews and part toward expanding in markets such as the U.S. as well as Europe, Muhlmann said. The company removed 2.2 million reviews in 2020, the majority through its automated fraud detection software. Reviews on Trustpilot are also screened by a team of people.Morgan Stanley & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co, are joint sponsors and global coordinators. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Danske Bank A/S are joint bookrunners.(Updates with Fix Price listing in sixth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the number of reviews in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South Korea’s Coupang Seeks Up to $3.6 Billion in New York IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $3.6 billion from an initial public offering in New York, which will rank as one of the largest-ever Asian listings in the U.S.Seoul-based Coupang and some existing shareholders are offering 120 million shares at $27 to $30 each, according to a filing Monday. At the top end of the range, Coupang will be valued at as much as $51 billion based on the number of shares outstanding.Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, Coupang has grown faster than the e-commerce market amid fierce competition from retail conglomerates and startups. It has also aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics businesses.A successful IPO would be another windfall for billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Japanese conglomerate invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015 and its Vision Fund put in another $2 billion in 2018, pushing its valuation to about $9 billion. The SoftBank Vision Fund will own about 37% of the company’s Class A shares after the offering, according to Monday’s filing.The listing would be the fourth-biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion IPO in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It also comes in what is expected to be a record year for Korean listings.Coupang is offering 100 million new Class A shares in the IPO, and 20 million shares are being offloaded by existing investors. Each Class A share is entitled to one vote, while the Class B shares held by Coupang’s founder are entitled to 29 votes. Kim will hold about 76.7% of the voting power at Coupang upon completion of the listing.Kim, a Harvard University dropout, has been considering an IPO for years, but had held off until now so he could focus on expanding the business. Coupang, known as “Korea’s Amazon,” has invested in new business models including food delivery and streaming services.BlackRock Inc. and Greenoaks Capital are also among Coupang’s investors. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPNG.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and CLSA are working on the offering. Bank of America Corp., which was listed as one of the underwriters in a February registration document, didn’t appear in Monday’s filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze

    Heavily shorted mortgage provider Rocket Companies saw its stock surge on Tuesday, in an eye-popping move reminiscent of the rallies that powered GameStop and other so-called meme stocks earlier in the year. Shares of Rocket, the parent company of Quicken Loans, closed up 71.2% at $41.60 after being halted several times for volatility. The outsized move puts Rocket among the stocks that have experienced wild gyrations after becoming a focus of investors on sites such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, where mentions of the company have multiplied in recent days.

  • Instacart Valuation Doubles to Reach $39 Billion With New Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Grocery delivery giant Instacart announced a new funding round on Tuesday, lifting its valuation to $39 billion and making the company one of the most valuable startups in the world. Buoyed by a surge in demand for deliveries during the pandemic, the company raised $265 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and D1 Capital Partners, as well as Fidelity Management & Research Co. and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. The startup had been valued at $17.7 billion during its most recent funding round, which was less than five months ago. With its new valuation, Instacart leapfrogs Stripe Inc. to become the second-most-valuable startup in the U.S., according to CBInsights data. No. 1 is Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Instacart is the largest grocery delivery company in the U.S., according to research from Second Measure, controlling 46% of market share as of last summer. But the company, founded in 2012, encountered challenges as well as massive demand during the pandemic. The sudden growth forced Instacart to rethink its business model, and the startup cut 1,900 jobs early this year, including its only union roles. “This past year ushered in a new normal, changing the way people shop for groceries and goods,” Instacart Chief Financial Officer Nick Giovanni said in a statement, adding that the U.S. grocery business is “still in the early stages of its digital transformation.” With the new funding, Instacart plans to increase its corporate headcount by 50% this year, and expand projects including advertising, the company said. Instacart said it’s currently available in more than 85% of U.S. households and over 70% of those in Canada, and has partnerships with more than 45,000 stores. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq, Easterly, MorganFranklin, V&E, Mizuho to Host “SPAC to the Future” on March 4 Featuring SwitchBack, Haymaker, InterPrivate

    2020 became known as the “Year of the SPAC “as the structure gained institutional support while shattering IPO and M&A records. But with success comes fresh challenges. For those considering launching new SPACs, it may become harder to entice IPO investors who have a myriad of choices and the cost of insurance can be difficult […]

  • KKR-Backed Applovin Files for Nasdaq Listing After Posting Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mobile apps company Applovin Corp. filed for a U.S. initial public offering, disclosing that it flipped from a profit to a loss last year despite revenue gains.The Palo Alto, California-based company in its filing Tuesday listed the amount of the IPO as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change. The number of shares and their proposed price range will be disclosed in a later filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Applovin has completed several acquisitions to scale up in recent years. It announced in May that it was acquiring game-maker Machine Zone, which people familiar with the matter said was valued in the deal at about $500 million. It also bought Berlin-based Adjust in a deal that valued the maker of tools to measure the performances of apps at close to $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.The company said in the filing that it had a net loss of $126 million on almost $1.5 billion of revenue in 2020, compared with $119 million in net income on $994 million in revenue the previous year. It attributed the reversal in income partly to increased stock-based compensation, the filing shows.KKR & Co., which acquired a stake in Applovin in 2018, and Chinese investor Hontai Capital are listed among the company’s biggest shareholders.The Class A shares in the offering will carry one vote each, while its Class B shares will have 20. The holders of Class B shares are expected to enter an agreement for their shares to be voted together and Applovin will qualify as a controlled company, according to the filing.Applovin plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol APP. Its offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., KKR, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blank-Check Company Craze Prompts BMO to Bulk Up SPACs Banking

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s investment bank is building up its capabilities to help clients establish blank-check companies as the Canadian firm seeks to play a bigger role in the fast-growing trend.BMO Capital Markets is building a “fairly big business” around special purpose acquisition companies, entities that raise money to buy businesses, according to the division’s top executive, Dan Barclay. SPACs have gathered momentum in recent years because public markets have been offering comparable valuations and cost of capital as in the private market, he said.“They’re going to be around for a while,” Barclay said in an interview. “They won’t be as frothy as they currently are. There’s going to be a little more discipline.”The surge in SPACs, which have raised more than $145 billion on U.S. exchanges in the past 12 months, has set off a global search for suitable targets -- usually startups with little revenue or mature companies sitting in private equity portfolios, though some are now looking at divisions of public companies.Despite soaring U.S. activity, Canadian investors have formed fewer blank-check companies in the past two years. BMO Capital Markets has advised on five SPACs in the past year that raised a combined $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. All were based in the U.S.SPACs will likely play a role in helping take small mining companies public, said Barclay, whose firm is hosting its annual mining conference this week -- albeit virtually due to the pandemic.Few blank-check companies have targeted the mining industry. Billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland’s Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. raised $240 million in January to invest in industries key to the global energy transition. African Gold Acquisition Corp., which is targeting gold assets in Africa, raised $360 million last week.“If you start to see a bunch of junior financing, you start to see those opportunities come around,” Barclay said. “Then you’ll see SPACs participate.”Smaller mining firms are already showing interest in such blank-check entities, according to Ilan Bahar, co-head of BMO’s global metals and mining business.“Two years ago we would have had no conversations with mining entrepreneurs about SPACs,” Bahar said in an interview. “Now we’re having one every couple of weeks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rainmaker Moelis Seeks $1.2 Billion From Three New SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Moelis, one of Wall Street’s most prolific dealmakers, is seeking to raise a combined $1.2 billion from three new blank-check firms.Atlas Crest Investment Corp. III, the biggest of the special purpose acquisition companies, plans to raise $600 million in an initial public offering, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is offering 60 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit representing one Class A share and a quarter of a redeemable warrant.Atlas Crest Investment Corp. IV is seeking to raise $400 million, while Atlas Crest Investment Corp. V lodged registration documents for a $200 million offering, according to separate filings. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is sole book-running manager for the three IPOs.The SPACs are sponsored by boutique investment bank Moelis & Co. Founder Moelis will be chairman of the three blank-check firms. Michael Spellacy, a veteran investor and consultant who previously held senior positions at Accenture Plc and Bridgewater Associates, will serve as chief executive officer. They are all seeking listings on the New York Stock Exchange.Moelis joins a slew of other serial dealmakers seeking to repeatedly tap the market to raise funds for dealmaking. The first SPAC in Moelis’s Atlas Crest series reached a deal last month to combine with flying-taxi startup Archer. The second SPAC raised $300 million, more than its initial target, and began trading Feb. 4. It hasn’t yet announced a merger target.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MoneyGram Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Misleading Investors About XRP

    Rosen Law Firm believes MoneyGram investors may be entitled to compensation after the SEC alleged XRP is a security.

  • Exxon to cut 7% of Singapore workforce, cites 'unprecedented market conditions'

    Exxon Mobil has more than 4,000 employees in Singapore, which houses the company's largest refinery with a capacity of about 592,000 barrels per day. The city state which is also home to the oil giant's biggest integrated petrochemical complex will remain a strategic location for the company. "This is a difficult but necessary step to improve our company’s competitiveness and strengthen the foundation of our business for future success," said Geraldine Chin, chairman and managing director, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

  • Costco (COST) Queues Up for Q2 Earnings: Factors to Know

    Costco's (COST) second-quarter results are likely to reflect better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business.

  • SoftBank Said to Write Down $1.5 Billion Greensill Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund has substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill Capital, and is considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.The writedown occurred at the end of 2020, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the decision isn’t public. Representatives for SoftBank and Greensill declined to comment.In recent months, the supply-chain finance company owned by billionaire Lex Greensill has been looking for ways to raise capital with the ultimate aim of going public, people familiar with the matter have said previously.However, the firm has been seeking to cut risk on its bank loan book under pressure from the German regulator BaFin, separate people familiar with the matter said. On Monday, key customer Credit Suisse Group AG suspended funds that invest in Greensill products amid concerns about the size of its exposure to firms linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, according to a Credit Suisse statement and people familiar.Gupta is the head of GFG Alliance and invests in and revamps moribund steel and power plants. Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. Loans linked to GFG also featured prominently in supply-chain finance funds at Credit Suisse, for which the bank teamed up with Greensill.The investment into Greensill by the Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. SoftBank redeemed $700 million from the Credit Suisse funds last year, amid conflict of interest accusations. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.The Vision Fund has rebounded from a rocky spell over 2020, reporting a 844.1 billion yen ($7.9 billion) profit in the three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing record numbers set just a quarter earlier.(Updated with additonal context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.