Josh Lewis to serve as Volunteer Fire Service Coordinator for the state

COLUMBUS – Joshua Lewis, of Waverly, has been appointed to serve as Volunteer Fire Service Coordinator, a newly created position to support Ohio’s volunteer fire service.

Josh Lewis

The Division of State Fire Marshal announced the appointment recently. The Governor’s Volunteer Fire Service Task Force identified a need for this position to help ensure Ohio’s volunteer fire departments have the necessary support to identify and recruit firefighters to fill the ranks of the departments as well as serving as a resource for training and grants.

“With his vast experience as a firefighter, Josh Lewis has a proven track record and clear understanding of the goals set forth by the Task Force,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “He is the right person to support the volunteer fire service and I look forward to our work together.”

Aces of Trades: Na zdravie Vineyard and Winery is a dream come true for Cindy Mergo

Lewis began serving as a firefighter and EMT at Liberty Township Fire Department (Ross County) and rose through the ranks to Assistant Fire Chief. Lewis worked for the last ten years at the Division of State Fire Marshal in the Fire Prevention and Code Enforcement Bureaus. Lewis holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Protection Engineering Technology from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, and a master’s degree in Organizational Development from Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. His new position is part of the State Fire Marshal’s Ohio Fire Academy.

Aces of Trades: Na zdravie Vineyard and Winery is a dream come true for Cindy Mergo

The Ohio Fire Academy is nationally recognized as a leader in the development and delivery of fire, emergency medical services, and emergency responder training programs. It provides fire service personnel and other allied professionals with training, education, and accredited courses to improve the safety and proficiency of Ohio’s fire service.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve Ohio’s volunteer fire service,” said Lewis. “Volunteers make up a majority of the firefighters throughout the state and I look forward to supporting their important work however I can.”Lewis lives in Waverly with his wife, Jessica, daughter, Jaycee, and son, Jarrett.

To learn more about the Division of State Fire Marshal, visit com.ohio.gov/fire

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Waverly's Josh Lewis to serve as Volunteer Fire Service Coordinator for the state