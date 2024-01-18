Josh Stein to visit town on Jan. 24

Jan. 17—HENDERSON — Take two, action! Josh Stein's campaign announced it has rescheduled his planned visit to Henderson for Jan. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Perry Memorial Library's Farm Bureau Room.

Stein, the current Attorney General, is running for governor to replace the outgoing Roy Cooper. The two inches or so of rain Henderson received on Jan. 9 pushed Stein's visit back. He'll be meeting and greeting voters in Henderson as part of a statewide tour.

"AG Stein is committed to traveling to every corner of North Carolina, from Henderson to Hendersonville, from Greensboro to Greenville, to listen to voters and share his vision for a safer, stronger North Carolina," said Kate Frauenfelder, a spokesperson for Stein's campaign. "He will be a governor for all North Carolinians, and he will work across the aisle to build a state with a thriving economy, safe communities and strong schools."

In December, Stein went on a tour of North Carolina towns to rally support for his campaign and talk to voters.

"Like me, folks are united in their love for North Carolina and want to see our state be a place where everyone can thrive," said Stein in a press release at the time. "Over the next 11 months, I'll continue to focus on our vision to grow the economy, strengthen our public schools, keep our communities safe, and protect North Carolinians' fundamental rights and freedoms."