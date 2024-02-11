Joshua Conant's family holds charity drive at Port Huron Lanes

Joshua Conant's family at Port Huron Lanes on Feb. 10. From left to right: Sandy Schultz, Donald Schultz, Michael Conant and Sarah Schultz.

More than 300 people visited Port Huron Lanes Saturday to honor Joshua Conant by donating to a new nonprofit founded in his name.

The Joshua Garage, which Joshua Conant's family started in January, collected donations at the bowling alley to raise money that will go to help fund free CPR classes with the YMCA and help children in need celebrate their birthdays.

Tickets to the event sold for $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Sandy Schultz, Joshua Conant's mother, said the event raised $4,500 in advance tickets.

Joshua Conant died on Nov. 4 after he was pinned down by bouncers employed by Roche Bar in Port Huron. Michigan State Police has completed an investigation into his death and will present their findings to the Michigan Attorney General's Office to consider what charges, if any, should be filed.

Since Joshua Conant's death, his family has spoken up about the importance of resuscitation response. In January, the city agreed to put defibrillators in all Port Huron police patrol cars after the family raised concerns at a city council meeting about the lack of defibrillators in most police vehicles.

Schultz set up the nonprofit and held the bowling event with the intention that it will become an annual event in memory of her son.

"I wanted to make sure no child goes without," Schultz said. "Birthdays are very important to me."

Around 300 people attended the donation event at Port Huron Lanes to donate to The Joshua Garage while bowling.

Schultz said she plans to host future donations on Joshua Conant's birthday, Oct. 17, as well as at car shows to honor his enthusiasm about vehicles.

The bowling donation drive also marks an important date for another of Schultz's children: Jacob Conant, who died a year ago from leukemia. The brothers were twins, and Schultz said she had worried Joshua could be diagnosed.

Several of Joshua Conant's friends and family attended the drive, including his best friend David Hart, who first met Joshua Conant in kindergarten.

"Joshua loved parties and he loved bringing everyone together," Hart said. "I think he would have loved to have been a part of this, that's for sure."

Sandy Schultz greets Joshua Conant's friends at Port Huron Lanes on Feb. 10. From left to right: David Hart, Austin Smith, Adam Shier.

Dagny Evenson met Joshua Conant through their shared interest in cars. She felt it was important to donate to the nonprofit in memory of her friend.

"He was just a lovely guy. Anyone who met Josh would have loved him," Evenson said. "He would probably have been floored by all the support he never knew he had."

Those wishing to donate to The Joshua Garage or be notified of future events can contact Schultz at (810) 824-1189.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Joshua Conant's family holds charity drive at Port Huron Lanes