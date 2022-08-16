Joshua Doolin, Jan. 6 defendant from Polk, seeks delay in trial until next year

A month before the scheduled start of his trial, a Polk City man is seeking a delay until next year as he faces charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack.

Joshua Doolin’s lawyer filed a motion Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing that jurors in Doolin’s scheduled September trial could be swayed by a U.S. House investigation of Jan. 6, recent reports of deleted phone messages by the U.S. Secret Service and other “prejudicial publicity.”

Allen Orenberg, Doolin’s lawyer, continued his challenges to prosecutors with Friday’s filing of a motion to continue the trial date. Doolin’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 12 in Washington, D.C.

Joshua Doolin is seen in an image captured outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to an FBI affidavit.

A grand jury indicted Doolin, 24, last year on a set of misdemeanor charges, grouping him with four relatives and friends from the Lakeland area who faced more serious charges, including assaulting law-enforcement officers.

Prosecutors released a superseding indictment in July that added charges for Doolin, including theft of government property and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

As prosecutors noted in their response, Doolin began requesting in February to schedule a trial and to have his case severed from his co-defendants.

In the new motion, Orenberg argued that the House Select Committee’s hearings, some of which have been carried live on TV networks, combined with reports about the deleting of Secret Service text messages surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, create “an atmosphere of intense personal opinions and biases that will be difficult, if not impossible, to weed out during the (jury selection) process.”

The lawyer also suggested that investigations into missing Secret Service text messages could yield information that may be important for Doolin’s defense.

Orenberg described the current atmosphere as “finding fault on the part of anyone connected to the events of January 6.” He argued that November’s mid-term elections “will only further polarize and inflame the populace; in particular, the politically sensitive citizens of the District of Columbia.”

Orenberg successfully pushed to have Doolin’s case severed from those of his original co-defendants, Olivia Pollock of Lakeland; Jonathan Pollock, formerly of Lakeland and now a fugitive; Joseph Hutchinson III, formerly of Lakeland and now living in Georgia; and Michael Perkins of Plant City.

In the motion, Orenberg wrote that he expected prosecutors to oppose the request for a delay unless Doolin’s trial is rejoined with those of the others, scheduled for March 6. Orenberg reiterated that Doolin wants a separate trial.

In a response filed Sunday, prosecutors pointed to Doolin’s previous requests to expedite his trial date and noted that the motion came just one month before his trial is scheduled to commence. The response described Doolin’s concerns as “purely speculative” but said prosecutors do not oppose a continuance if it means Doolin rejoins his previous co-defendants for a combined trial in March.

Otherwise, prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to deny Doolin’s motion. The filing, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benet Kearney and Matthew Moeder, said the court has already cleared two weeks of its calendar for the trial of Pollock, Hutchinson and Perkins in March.

Prosecutors argued that trying the four together in one trial presents “numerous efficiencies.” The investigation of the U.S. Capitol attack is considered the most complicated prosecution in American history. More than 860 people from all 50 states have been arrested, according to the Justice Department.

The prosecutors’ motion said that Doolin’s concerns about jury bias could be addressed through the questioning of potential jurors. Prosecutors also wrote that Doolin had given no evidence for his claim that materials that might be released later would affect his defense.

Nichols issued an order Monday directing Doolin to reply by Friday to the prosecution's offer of joining his trial with those of Pollock, Hutchinson and Perkins.

Prosecutors also filed responses in recent days to motions Doolin’s lawyer filed involving potential evidence introduced at trial. In a motion filed Friday, the prosecution countered a challenge from Doolin’s lawyer on limiting the cross-examination of Secret Service witnesses and inquiries about the location of surveillance cameras at the U.S. Capitol.

The motion said Doolin “misapprehends the evidence that the government intends to offer” to prove that the U.S. Capitol building and grounds were restricted on Jan. 6, 2021, for the purposes of the federal statutes cited in Doolin’s indictment. In a previous motion, Orenberg suggested that prosecutors needed to prove that someone protected by the Secret Service was actually present at the time of Doolin’s alleged crimes.

Prosecutors are seeking to limit questioning that would reveal Secret Service protocols and the nature of protective details, the motion said. The locations of U.S. Capitol Police surveillance cameras are also not relevant in determining whether the Capitol or its grounds were restricted on Jan. 6, the motion said.

The prosecution provided maps of the camera positions to Doolin’s team during discovery, the motion said.

In another motion, prosecutors replied to Orenberg’s challenge of their motion seeking to limit defense strategies in the trial. Addressing a possible defense argument that Doolin thought former President Donald Trump had given supporters permission to enter the Capitol grounds, prosecutors cited a previous ruling that the former president cannot waive statutory law.

In responses to Doolin’s lawyer, the prosecution also reiterated arguments that the court should preclude the defense from encouraging jury nullification, from claiming self-defense or defense of others or from introducing a “good conduct” or character evidence based on Doolin’s previous role as an emergency medical technician.

Doolin’s lawyer has sought to have the court dismiss a felony charge included in the July indictment, arguing that the statute it is based on is unconstitutionally vague. Prosecutors responded with a motion justifying the charge, and Orenberg filed a reply on Saturday.

In the reply, Orenberg wrote: “Mr. Doolin was swept up under this statute due to the lack of a safeguard resulting from its vagueness. He arrived at the Capitol to exercise his recognized First Amendment protections and believed that Former President Trump had authorized the crowd’s presence. Once there, he was pushed to the front while trying to assist others in the crowd. If not for the vagueness of this statute, Mr. Doolin would have been adequately informed of the potential of violating it.”

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Joshua Doolin, Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant from Polk, seeks trial delay