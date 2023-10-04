Joshua Doolin, Polk man convicted of Jan. 6 crimes, enters federal prison in Sumter County

Joshua Doolin, the first Polk County resident sentenced for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol attack, has entered a federal prison.

Records from the Bureau of Prisons list Doolin, 25, as an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Sumter County. The low-security prison is located near Sumterville, about an hour from Doolin’s home in Polk City.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols found Doolin guilty in March of one felony and three misdemeanors for his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Nichols sentenced Doolin in August to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

The Bureau of Prisons lists Doolin’s release date as Jan. 11, 2025.

Doolin is one of six people with ties to Polk County indicted or arrested on charges connected to U.S. Capitol riot. Three of his co-defendants — siblings Jonathan Pollock and Olivia Pollock of North Lakeland and their friend, Joseph Hutchinson, formerly of Lakeland — are now fugitives.

