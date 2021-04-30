Josh Duggar, "19 Kids and Counting" star, faces child porn charges

Josh Duggar, "19 Kids and Counting" star, faces child porn charges
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlin O'Kane
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Josh Duggar, who appeared alongside his parents and 18 siblings on the reality show "19 Kids and Counting," faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography, according to a federal indictment unsealed Friday.

The news comes just days after Duggar, 33, and his wife Anna Duggar, announced they are expecting their seventh child.

According to court documents, in May 2019, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child pornography, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12. He is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count, if convicted.

Duggar's case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative that combats the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. 

In 2015, In Touch magazine published a 2006 police report that claimed Duggar sexually molested five girls as far back as 2002. The incidents were not reported to police until 2006 and authorities could not pursue charges because the statute of limitations had passed.

Duggar, the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, resigned from his position at the Family Research Council in Washington, a nongovernmental organization that says its mission is to "advance faith, family and freedom in public policy and the culture from a Christian worldview."

At the time, Duggar posted a statement on the family's Facebook page, writing: "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret." 

"I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation," he said. 

His wife, Anna, also released a statement, revealing that her husband admitted his past wrongdoings to her two years before they got engaged. At the time, the couple only had two children.

The family's reality show was cancelled by TLC in July 2015. In a statement, the company said: "The recent attention around the Duggars has sparked a critical and important conversation about child protection. Over these past weeks, TLC has consulted regularly with leading victims' rights and advocacy organizations in the U.S., including RAINN and Darkness to Light, to discuss how to use this moment to address the issue and make a positive impact. Unfortunately, child sexual abuse is not an isolated issue; it affects many children and families around the world."

That same year, Duggar was accused of having an account on Ashley Madison, a popular website dedicated to discreet encounters and extramarital affairs.

Although Duggar didn't address the dating site directly, the former reality TV star released a statement, saying: "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

He later changed the statement to read: "I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have been unfaithful to my wife."

President Biden hits the road to pitch families and jobs plans

Police reform in the wake of Chauvin verdict

India sets another global record for daily COVID-19 cases

Recommended Stories

  • ’19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar Arrested by US Marshals

    No specific charges were made public “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar was arrested by federal officers on Thursday and is currently being held in Arkansas jail. According to Washington County records, Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals shortly after 1:30 p.m. local time. No specific charges have been made public, with the arrest report simply stating “hold for other department.” Duggar is set to appear in federal court on Friday. Thursday’s arrest is not Duggar’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, the Arkansas car dealership where Duggar works was raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents as part of a federal investigation. At the time, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to local news station KNWA that an investigation was ongoing but would not say whether or not Duggar was involved. A family spokesperson later denied that any member of the Duggar family was actively under investigation. Duggar was one of the many stars of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” for nearly a decade. The show, which chronicled the lives of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their many offspring, was canceled in 2015 after Josh admitted to having sexually abused five teenage girls when he was a teenager. Two of his sisters, Jessa and Jill Duggar, later came forward as two of his victims. Read original story ’19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar Arrested by US Marshals At TheWrap

  • He’s 16 and accused of a Miami crash that killed 4. Why he must stay in jail for now

    On New Year’s morning, Alex Garcia got behind the wheel of his mother’s Chevrolet Tahoe, took a friend home around 3:30 a.m. and then hit the gas, reaching a staggering 111 miles per hour on West Flagler Street. He was just 16 years old, held only a learner’s permit and was not allowed to drive unsupervised at that hour.

  • ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’: On Set of Angelina’s Jolie’s First Action Role in 10 Years (Exclusive)

    Only ET can show you Angelina Jolie on set of her new action film, premiering May 14 in theaters and on HBO Max.

  • Judge orders Columbus police to alter tactics for protests

    Police in Ohio's capital city ran “amok” last year when responding to demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality by using physical violence, tear gas and pepper spray against protestors without provocation, a federal judge said Friday in a ruling ordering officers to approach such scenarios differently. Most participants were peacefully protesting or observing when they fell victim to such nonlethal responses by officers, with “a mountain of evidence” that protesters were targeted while trying to follow police orders to leave the demonstrations, said Judge Algenon Marbley.

  • Biden Spends First 100 Days Expanding Abortion on Demand

    During the first 100 days of his administration, President Joe Biden has demonstrated his willingness to champion the progressive movement’s radical preferences on abortion policy. This reality comes as little surprise, given that during his campaign for the Democratic nomination, Biden renounced his decades-long support for the Hyde amendment — which prevents taxpayer funds from directly underwriting elective abortion procedures — after facing pressure from abortion-rights activists. Though Biden has long claimed to be “personally pro-life,” he has never shied away from supporting legal abortion, arguing that to oppose abortion as a politician would be tantamount to imposing his religion on others. As president, Biden appears to have shed any last vestiges of pretending to believe that unborn human beings deserve even minor protections under the law or that pro-life taxpayers ought not be forced to fund elective abortions. Early in the administration, Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson announced that her organization was helping the Biden transition team to staff the incoming administration, and she told Newsweek that they expected Biden to follow marching orders when it came to abortion. “The first thing we would like to see would be an executive order on day one, within the first 100 days, that demonstrates the administration’s commitment to sexual and reproductive health care,” Johnson said. Planned Parenthood needn’t have worried. One of Biden’s very first executive orders issued upon taking office reversed the Mexico City policy, which had prohibited U.S. aid money from funding nongovernmental organizations that perform or promote abortion overseas. This spring, Biden signed the Democrats’ enormous stimulus bill — improperly labeled a COVID-relief package — that not only didn’t include Hyde-amendment protections but explicitly directed about $50 million straight to Planned Parenthood’s coffers. While Biden made a few moderate choices for several key positions in his administration, he reserved for the Department of Health and Human Services a radically pro-abortion nominee, former California attorney general Xavier Becerra. The choice evidently was meant to pacify progressives demanding that the administration undo President Trump’s protections for religious freedom and conscience rights, as well as his move to partially defund Planned Parenthood. Becerra, whose career has featured no notable health-care experience or expertise, is best known for his progressive stance on major social issues. As a U.S. congressman, for instance, he voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion, a vote he stood by during his confirmation hearing for HHS. As California attorney general, Becerra focused his legal power on persecuting pro-life whistleblowers, attempting to force pro-life clinics to advertise for abortion, and suing the federal government so that religious employers would be forced to provide contraceptives and abortion-inducing drugs in violation of their beliefs. Already at HHS, Becerra has taken Biden’s direction and begun the process of undoing a Trump-administration policy that required abortion providers to financially separate their abortion business from the rest of their work in order to remain eligible for Title X federal family-planning funds. The reversal will result in Planned Parenthood — which had withdrawn from the program over the rule — receiving tens of millions more from the federal government going forward. Finally, under Biden’s leadership, the Food and Drug Administration has chosen to remove safety standards for the chemical-abortion drug Mifeprex, determining that women need no longer obtain the drug at an in-person doctor’s appointment. The decision came after a year-long campaign from abortion-rights activists, who argued that the policy was a restriction on abortion, ignoring substantial evidence that chemical-abortion drugs pose significant risks to women, making the in-person policy a wise one. Though he still formally professes the Catholic faith and has never publicly renounced his “personal” opposition to abortion, Joe Biden has spent his first 100 days in office ensuring that no one on the left can complain that he hasn’t done enough to expand access to elective abortion on the taxpayer dime.

  • Overwhelmed India running short of COVID-19 vaccines

    Several states in India have run out of vaccines against COVID-19, exacerbating a dire second wave of infections that has left hospitals and morgues overflowing while families scramble for increasingly scarce medicines and oxygen. Second only to the United States in total infections, India has reported more than 300,000 new cases daily for nine days in a row, hitting another global record of 386,452 on Friday. Patients have been begging for spaces in hospitals while oxygen tanks are scarce and prized.

  • Aaron Rodgers wanted Packers to accept 49ers’ trade offer

    When news surfaced this afternoon that the 49ers offered the third overall pick to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers, it wasn’t news to Rodgers. Rodgers knew about the offer. And wanted the Packers to take it. A league source tells PFT that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take the 49ers’ offer, which was for the [more]

  • Rachel Brosnahan Looks Marvelous in N.Y.C., Plus Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and More

    Rachel Brosnahan is seen filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday. Billy Porter steals the spotlight in a color-blocked ensemble at the season 3 premiere of Pose at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday. Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello are seen heading to lunch together on Thursday in Miami.

  • Extreme Sisters’ Anna and Lucy Want to Start Family with Boyfriend: ‘We Have to Be Identical’

    Extreme Sisters stars Anna and Lucy, who share boyfriend Ben, are opening up how they want to be pregnant at the exact same time

  • State Department: U.S. citizens should leave India amid record COVID cases

    The State Department has advised U.S. citizens to leave India as soon as possible, and avoid traveling there, as coronavirus cases surge in the country amid a widespread oxygen shortage and slow vaccine rollout.The big picture: The advisory comes as India logs daily records in new COVID cases, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India reported 379,257 new COVID-19 infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, its highest number of fatalities in a single day to date. The country's total number of cases now sits at over 18.3 million, per Johns Hopkins University data.Details: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice, while the State Department issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory — the highest level — advising Americans against all travel to India. "Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases," according to the government warning."U.S. citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space," per the statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The 2020 Apple iPad Pro is on sale for its lowest price ever ahead of the 2021 release

    The Apple iPad Pro 2020 just dropped in price by nearly $100, marking the lowest price we've ever seen on it—get the details.

  • Josh Duggar Prohibited from Living with Minors If Released on Bond amid Child Pornography Case

    Josh Duggar, of 19 Kids and Counting fame, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • How Kamala Harris is forging her own path as vice president — while not overshadowing Biden

    Kamala Harris is carefully carving out a role for herself. She cannot be perceived as overshadowing President Biden, which has sometimes proven difficult.

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president