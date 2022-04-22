Joshua Painter earns citation for following bank robbery suspect

Apr. 21—EFFINGHAM — Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland this week presented Joshua Painter with a Citizen Service Citation for helping police apprehend a suspect in a bank robbery.

Painter was recognized for his role in following the suspect to the Indiana state line on April 1 after the robbery of the First Mid Bank & Trust of Effingham, located at 902 North Keller Drive.

"At approximately 11 a.m., you observed a suspect vehicle which was broadcast on ISPERN (Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network) and not only did you report this finding you followed this vehicle past your exit and into Indiana while continuing to update law enforcement without delay and with accuracy," McFarland read from the citation.

"Your commendable action this day directly affected the outcome of the case and led to the apprehension of the suspect in this case. The suspect was detained and evidence of the bank robbery was in the suspect's vehicle. The subject was arrested and all of the money stolen from the bank was recovered."

