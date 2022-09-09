This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert

You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain.

The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests. Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs lining the walls. For guests looking to catch up on some rest during the day, the cozy beds are made up with Matouk sateen linens in all the rooms.

The house offers a host of amenities designed to let you take advantage of the dry, sun-drenched SoCal location. A private saltwater pool comes with cabana-style daybeds ideal for sunbathing. For those who want to get a little exercise in, you can take advantage of a tournament-size tennis court. There’s also a three-hole putting green so you can work on your short game, and a 1000-square-foot grassed croquet court, because why not? To give your vacation the soundtrack it deserves, Sonos speakers are located throughout the property, and can be connected your devices via Bluetooth. So best start working up that desert playlist now.

Living room.

Joshua Tree Country Club

Adventurers who want to explore the area can take advantage of several walking paths on the nine-acre property, not to mention a slew of nearby hiking trails. In the end, you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere in complete privacy (and, it should be said, luxury)—even though you’re only about a five-minute drive from town.

Because no one wants to get bogged down in planning on vacation, the property provides a personal concierge during your stay. They can arrange everything from private chef dinners—with menus customized to your food preferences—to massage appointments or private sound bath healing sessions.

Bedroom with two queen beds.

Joshua Tree Country Club

“We are thrilled to add yet another unique, elevated adventure that blends playful, nostalgic elements that are key to Foxden’s identity,” Dale Fox, founder and CEO of Foxden Hospitality, said in a press statement. “Our goal with Joshua Tree Country Club and all of our properties is to create extraordinary, unforgettable experiences that our guests regard as a true escape from the mundane.”

For those interested in a private escape to the desert, the house is available for reservations via Airbnb. The first 50 guests will be immortalized with your name hand-lettered on the wall of the secret room library. Of course, you’ll have to find the room first.

Rates for the Joshua Tree Country Club start at $893 per night.

Joshua Tree Country Club

