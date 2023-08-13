Joshua Tree traffic snarls meteor hunters' plans to catch Perseids

Traffic stymied meteor hunters hoping to catch the peak of the Perseid meteor shower Saturday in Joshua Tree National Park, and park staff are asking star gazers to consider staying home Sunday night.

Conditions over the weekend were projected to be ideal for viewing the Perseids, an annual shower illuminating the night sky as debris enters the earth's atmosphere in the months of July and August. With the high desert's skies clear of clouds and a waning moon, the shower's projected peak of Saturday brought droves of cars up Highway 62 to towns, campgrounds and vista points in and near Joshua Tree.

But the shower's popularity brought with it gridlock on the park's roads overnight. With campgrounds and parking lots full, national park staff asked meteor seekers to consider alternative locations for viewings.

"Park managers are urging the public to consider enjoying the meteor shower from home and coming to see us at a time when your visit will not be impacted by crowds," said the park's chief of interpretation, Jennie Albrinck, in a prepared statement Sunday. "Stay safe!"

Traffic on Highway 62 East stretched Saturday evening from the town of Joshua Tree down through the grade near its intersection with Indian Canyon Drive. Albrinck reported that roadways in the park were congested until about 3 a.m. Sunday.

