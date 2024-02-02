With Joshua Tree's 3 million visitors per year, Chuckwalla National Monument must be protected

As The Desert Sun recently reported, Joshua Tree National Park had over 3 million visitors last year – over 3 million. This is a perfect time to recognize the importance of the newly proposed Chuckwalla National Monument.

Humanity is focused on the importance of our environment (preservation, conservation, education, appreciation) and in our east valley, we have an opportunity to complete the environmental puzzle with the last piece that needs to be put in place. The unburied treasure of approximately 700,000 acres of natural beauty could make an enormous difference in preserving and protecting our land for future generations.

The proposed Chuckwalla National Monument and expansion of Joshua Tree National Park would create a unique and special place making the Coachella and Imperial Valley the only valleys in America to be surrounded by National Monuments and Joshua Tree National Park. This will provide a corridor for all animals and plants to continue to live in their natural environment. It will also be a wonderful recreational destination for folks to enjoy another place of beauty while saving an important habitat.

The monument lines up with the goals and objectives of our Indigenous people who taught us best the importance of stewarding the land. They taught us the many uses of plants and animals while caring for the habitat.

We would not be here if it were not for the Colorado River and the 242-mile aqueduct from Parker Dam to Lake Matthews. We know without water our desert would be a wasteland. The new monument would help us to avoid using more water from potential developments. Our water agencies have had to deal with many logistical challenges as our desert grows. We want to maintain the quality of our water and hopefully save enough to help us with the health, environmental and economic challenges we face (especially at the Salton Sea) which is no easy task.

Everyone should be focused on preserving our quality of life, especially for our future generations. The monument would do just that. It does not interfere with renewable energy areas zoned for that purpose.

The monument would include Painted Canyon, Hidden Spring, Box Canyon, Bradshaw Trail and Corn Spring. It will provide a natural corridor from Joshua Tree National Park for wildlife and plants. Also, it will more than likely help fill the huge demand that our visitors and residents have to enjoy open space.

The Sonoran Desert is one of the most (if not the most) biologically diverse deserts in the world. We have many endangered and threatened species of plants and animals found nowhere else. They need us to protect them.

We have tremendous backing from our conservation organizations, Native Americans, utility companies and elected officials to make this unburied treasure a reality by creating the Chuckwalla National Monument. We hope we can count on your support. Please let President Joe Biden know that this topic is very important.

Kerry Berman lives in Palm Desert and is a certified interpretive guide, an I-naturalist, author of the new book “Enchanted Valley Palm Springs and Beyond” and a USMC disabled combat veteran. He can be reached at kerry@kerryberman.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: More Joshua Tree tourists? Chuckwalla National Monument must be protected