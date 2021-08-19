Josie Canseco leaves little to the imagination as she's spotted out and about

Josie Canseco left little to the imagination as she arrived at Lexy Jayde's 19th birthday.

The 24-year-old model wore a white blazer with nothing underneath. She paired the look with blue jean shorts. The shorts showed off Josie's long tanned legs.

Josie, daughter of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, was also spotted out with TikTok star Bryce Hall. The two made headlines after they reportedly shared a kiss at Hall's 22nd birthday party.

Neither Josie nor Hall have confirmed or denied the relationship since the viral kiss, although the model previously claimed she was "completely single" after rumors surfaced that she was dating Hall.

"I can’t believe I’m even addressing this but guys I’m reeeeaally not dating bryce," she wrote at the time. "At all. in any way. pls stop. how many times do I have to say I’m completely single. being friends w someone and being supportive and close to them IS NOT dating. end of story."

The model has also recently been linked to rapper G-Eazy. A source told E! News that the relationship between the two was "casual" in a report published in early August.

"G-Eazy and Josie have known each other for a while now and have been seeing each other recently," an insider told the outlet. "It's casual, but they've been spending time together. G definitely likes being with her, and they have a connection, but he does not want to commit and be in a relationship right now."

"He has a lot of work commitments and is focused on that," the source added. "He and Josie are definitely having fun, but he's not settling down anytime soon."

Josie and the rapper were first spotted together in late February, but have recently been attending events together.