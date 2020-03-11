Josie Harris death: Actress and mother of Floyd Mayweather’s children found dead

Josie Harris, the former long term partner of Floyd Mayweather and mother to three of his children, was found dead at her home in California on Monday night, according to TMZ.

The 40-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. There does not appear to be any signs of foul play, the website reported.

The Los Angeles County sheriff's office said in a statement that it had discovered “a woman in her late 30’s unresponsive” in her driveway on Tuesday evening and was investigating the incident.

“The cause of the woman’s death is unknown at this time,” it said in a statement, adding that it would not release the woman’s identity until a positive identification has been made.

Harris, an actress, said she had suffered physical abuse from the boxer on six occasions during their relationship. Mayweather was convicted and served two months in jail for a 2010 domestic violence incident.

The pair have been engaged in a legal battle since 2015 over comments Mayweather made about the domestic violence incident. She filed a $20 million dollar lawsuit after he denied in an interview that he had attacked Harris.

The case was ongoing.

In a 2014 interview with USA Today, Harris said she was a “battered woman,” and was working on a book about domestic violence that she hoped would help other women who suffered abuse.



