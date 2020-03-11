Josie Harris, former girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, dead at age 40

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris, with whom the former professional boxer has three children, was found dead at her Southern California home on Tuesday night. She was 40.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station were called for a medical rescue in Valencia at 9:42 p.m. and found an unresponsive woman in a car parked in what investigators believe was her driveway, officials said.

That woman was confirmed to be Harris, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office. Her cause of death is unclear.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, whose homicide department is handling the death investigation.

Mayweather served three months in jail in 2012 on a domestic assault charge after he threatened and attacked by Harris while their two sons watched. While Harris alleged she was assaulted by the boxer at least 6 times, the sentence revolved around a 2010 incident where Harris claimed Floyd entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children.

Harris was in the middle of a $20 million defamation lawsuit she filed against Mayweather in 2015. She claimed that the boxer's comments in an interview with Katie Couric labeled her a drug addict and that he "maliciously lied" about beating her, according to an E! News report in 2015.

"Did I kick, stomp and beat someone? No, that didn't happen," Floyd told Couric. "Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that's domestic violence, then, you know what? I'm guilty. I'm guilty of restraining someone."