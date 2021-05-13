Joss Whedon has been going by 'Joss' for so long that his wife might get deported

Refinery29

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock (9771017e) Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa arrive for a divorce hearing, in New York. The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children Donald Trump Jr Divorce, New York, USA – 26 Jul 2018 Shockingly, Donald Trump, Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, came to the realization that she didn't have to spend her life with someone whose own father reportedly said he is "not the sharpest knife in the drawer" and "has the worst judgment of anyone in the world." But according to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Carol D. Leonnig, Vanessa did manage to find love in the White House during Trump's presidency with — wait for it — a Secret Service agent. In her book Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, out next week, Loennig reported that Vanessa "started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family" after she filed for divorce in 2018. Loennig added that the agent "did not face disciplinary action" because he and the Secret Service were not Vanessa's official guardians at the time they started dating. Vanessa wasn't the only member of the Trump family who got "inappropriately — and perhaps dangerously — close" to an agent either. The Guardian, which obtained a copy of Loennig's book, reported that Tiffany Trump also "began spending an unusual amount of time alone with a Secret Service agent on her detail" after breaking up with a boyfriend. Other members of the Secret Service reportedly "became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark, and handsome agent." Both Tiffany and the agent denied any involvement, but he was still reassigned. Loennig wrote that it was unclear whether Donald Trump was aware of either relationship. But wait, let's back up to the 12-year marriage between Vanessa and Don Jr. Their romantic love story began when his father accidentally introduced him to Vanessa twice in one evening. "Donald comes back up to me again, 'I don't think you've met my son Donald Trump, Jr.,'" Vanessa told the New York Times in 2006. She said that she responded, "Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago." They later met a third time at a different party, where they once again reintroduced themselves to each other and Vanessa mocked Don's father. Don Jr. shared his side of the story, too. "You know, I'm 25 at the time, I did perfectly well with girls. It wasn't really my M.O. to have my father try to pick up girls for me," he told the New York Times. (His current girlfriend also has professional ties to his dad, but that's neither here nor there.) There were a lot of rumors about the couple's split, with multiple sources reportedly telling Page Six that Vanessa had wanted a divorce for years and Don "treats her like a second-class citizen." It's also rumored that Don had an affair with Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day in 2006 — a rumor which many have come to know and love over a decade and a half now. Since the divorce, Vanessa has stayed out of the spotlight and kept relatively quiet on social media. Don Jr., meanwhile, has been busy tweeting, advising his twice-impeached father on "political things," and recording creepy videos of himself ranting about American teachers. He did recently buy a house with his girlfriend, right-wing pundit Kimberly Guilfoyle, but according to the Palm Beach Post, around 30 of his new neighbors contacted the manager of the property owners' association to express their displeasure and "political concerns" about Don Jr. joining the neighborhood. In any case, he might not have won this breakup.