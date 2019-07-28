Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Joules Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2019, Joules Group had UK£10.2m of debt, up from UK£8.53m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£16.0m in cash, so it actually has UK£5.80m net cash.

How Strong Is Joules Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Joules Group had liabilities of UK£52.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£3.45m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£16.0m as well as receivables valued at UK£18.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£22.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Joules Group has a market capitalization of UK£221.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Joules Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Joules Group grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Joules Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Joules Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Joules Group created free cash flow amounting to 20% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Joules Group's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of UK£5.8m. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 14% in the last twelve months. So we don't have any problem with Joules Group's use of debt.