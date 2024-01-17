The Journal News names Wendy Green general manager for Westchester market

The Journal News announced today that Wendy Green has been named the general manager in the Westchester market. In this role, Green will work closely with the executive editor to strengthen local connection points with businesses and brands to drive community-based strategies and engagement effective Feb. 5.

Wendy Green joined the USA TODAY Network in 2012, holding a variety of local and regional sales leadership roles. Most recently, Wendy served as the vice president of sales at The Journal News/lohud.com, while also leading sales efforts in Vermont. Wendy has supported many partnerships that the publication has forged including the Volunteer New York organization, the Westchester County Association, and the Westchester Business Council.

“We are excited to work closely with Wendy as the general manager in the Westchester market to ensure the continued strength and success of The Journal News/lohud while working with the USA TODAY Network across the country,” said Executive Editor of The Journal News Carrie Yale. “Empowering our community to thrive is critical to our success and Wendy will be a key partner as we implement strategic plans to benefit consumers, partners and this community which we deeply care about.”

