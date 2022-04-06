Journal Star and others ask court for better public access in Reditus Laboratories lawsuit

The Journal Star and other Peoria-area media organizations are asking a judge to make publicly available more information in the civil lawsuits filed against Aaron Rossi and his Reditus Laboratories company by a business partner.

The filing Wednesday seeks to remove the seal on dozens of pages of documents in the case and ensure media can see and report on future filings.

In addition to the Journal Star, the media organizations joining the filing include television stations WMBD, WEEK, Heart of Illinois-ABC and WYZZ; radio stations WCBU, WGLT and 1470 WMBD; as well as the (Bloomington) Pantagraph.

Reditus and Rossi are being sued by business partner Dr. James Davie, who claims Rossi has redirected company funds for his own uses, including on a series of lavish purchases.

Why are media members seeking the information?

"We're not taking a side about who's right and who's wrong. We simply want to be in the position to accurately report what's going on in this case," said press-law attorney Don Craven, who filed the requests on behalf of the local media organizations.

It seeks to change a judge's previous order limiting what's public in terms of filings in the case and material compiled during the pre-trial discovery phase. That order was agreed to by the parties earlier in the case before it had attracted much public notice.

Craven acknowledged that some material could remain secret — but that those seeking to keep it from public view have to give a judge a compelling reason to do so.

"It's simply not enough that a party may find that the information is simply embarrassing to a party or parties," Craven said. "The law is clear that only true trade secret information may be protected, and we think the order in this case is way too broad and is being used to improperly shield what should be a public proceeding from public scrutiny."

How public funds are used is at issue

The filing by Craven says there's a clear public interest in more information being released, given the company received more than $200 million in state contracts for COVID testing over the past two years.

Among the questions Craven said that raises: "Was that a wise use of public funds? What happened to those funds? Did we perhaps overpay for those funds?"

And regarding local tax-increment financing funds provided by the city of Pekin when Rossi was setting up his businesses there, Craven said it's important to verify the funds were used in a way that produced jobs rather than benefitted company shareholders.

A judge is expected to hear arguments on the request as soon as next week in Tazewell County court.

Rossi faces a separate, criminal case in federal court, where he's accused of filing false income tax returns for three years prior to setting up his companies in Pekin. The media filing does not apply to that case.

