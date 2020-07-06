Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Impact Factor passes key milestone of 3

Society of Interventional Radiology's flagship publication ranks highest among interventional radiology journals, according to Journal Citation Reports

FAIRFAX, Va., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology 's (JVIR's) Impact Factor—one measure of a journal's influence based on the number of article citations compared to the total number of citable articles published—has broken 3 for the first time.

According to the Journal Citation Reports, published by Clarivate Analytics, JVIR's Impact Factor jumped 7% to 3.037 in 2019, up from 2.828 in 2018.

"This spectacular leap to the 3 range places JVIR in a distinct new class of peer journals, outdistancing all IR specialty journals," said Ziv J Haskal, MD, FSIR, the editor-in-chief of JVIR and a professor of radiology and medical imaging at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville. "This continuing growth trajectory makes JVIR the commanding voice of IR science and the home of the highest-level IR research on its pages. It is a credit to the worldwide IR and endovascular researchers who choose JVIR for their most impactful work. This year's numbers of submissions are projected to, again, reach record levels."

"More than ever, there is a clear need for sound science and strong data to deliver optimal care for patients," said SIR President Michael D. Dake, MD, FSIR, senior vice president of the University of Arizona Health Sciences in Tucson. "The research published in JVIR provides the support for image-guided therapies that interventional radiologists need to improve the lives of their patients."

The Impact Factor, which reflects citations in the previous two years, is often used as a measure of the quality and influence of medical journals within scientific, professional and academic communities. JVIR citations appeared in radiology, nuclear medicine, medical imaging and peripheral vascular disease journals. Learn more at jvir.org .

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, students, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org .

