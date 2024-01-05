Our journalism made a difference last year. These stories brought awareness, change

In the past year, residents of Hornell, Steuben County and Allegany County have banded together, overcome challenges and fought to improve their communities.

Our reporters at The Spectator and eveningtribune.com, as well as our USA TODAY Network New York colleagues, have highlighted community members making an impact, dug deep through public records to publish investigative reports, and told firsthand stories about topics that matter most in the community.

Here are some of the stories that made a difference in 2023, told by Hornell journalists and our New York State Team. Have a story tip in 2024? Email news@eveningtribune.com.

Entrepreneurs open a flurry of small businesses in Hornell area

Dontae Mears has returned to where he grew up to found and open Terrace New York at 96 Main St. in Hornell. Terrace is an eco-friendly, sustainable business that produces and sells home goods, personal care items and house plants.

2023 was the year many local entrepreneurs took the leap and opened new small businesses. New enterprises were a constant theme throughout the year, providing additional jobs, services and tax revenue in Steuben and Allegany counties. We covered a flurry of business launches, including a new “Ice Man” setting up shop in the area, the debuts of Uncle Jack’s Market, After Hours Archery, Belmont Wine & Spirits, Pookie’s Little Britches, Kubiak Style Cleaning, Dreambox Discounts and Terrace New York, along with a new home for Roots Combat Academy and Twin Tiers Chiropractic, plus a changing of the guard at Testani Tent Rentals, among others.

Changes to the dining, food scene in 2023

Danielle Blankenship, left, moved to 50 Park Drive in Hornell and opened Sprinkle This Cakery. The bakery features custom cakes, cupcakes and more. Tiffany Blankenship, Danielle's sister, helps display the new sign for the business.

The wave of new small businesses also extended to changes in the local food scene. Balloons East Restaurant opened to much fanfare in May at the former Club 57 on Seneca Road and abruptly closed in August. Other ventures had more success. Sprinkle This Cakery and the Dukes of Dough opened new locations in Hornell due to strong sales. Allegany County’s popular Birdsall Inn reopened under new ownership. “The Dog Doctors,” two retired Scio teachers, may serve up special hot dogs in a town near you. Book Cellars debuted its unique mix of wine, food and books on Wellsville’s Main Street.

The Canaseraga Soup and Coffee Company also took off in 2023. “This week was very busy with folks who were just hearing of us!” emailed owner Josie Kozlowski after The Spectator’s July profile of the business.

Hornell family grapples with loss after son struck by train

Tim Galusha was hit by a train and killed as he walked to his job at Consumer Square in Big Flats on Oct. 7. Galusha grew up in Hornell and graduated from Alfred-Almond Central School in 2014. His sudden death left family and friends searching for answers.

Timothy M. “Tim” Galusha

Reporter Neal Simon gave readers a window into who Galusha was, how friends from across four Southern Tier counties rallied around the family, and how those closest to him were grappling with the unexpected loss.

Read the story: Hornell mom left with questions after son struck, killed by train in Big Flats

A $345 utility bill became $68,000 as NYSEG, RG&E confront billing fiasco. What happened?

Utility billing issues plagued New Yorkers all over the state in early 2023, with hundreds saying they were being inaccurately billed, sometimes by exorbitant amounts, wrote New York State Team and local reporters Tom Zambito, Patrick Harney and Chris Potter. A call for readers to tell us about their billing experiences brought in 118 comments, one of which was from Carl Popp, of Poughkeepsie, who told us he religiously read his own meter to keep from being overbilled after bad experiences in the past.

We followed up with Popp, featuring him in a how-to story. Popp later wrote in an email: “I hope (the story) will help all the other people with high estimated bills and enlighten them on what they can do themselves to lessen the problem.”

Read the story: A $345 utility bill became $68,000 as NYSEG, RG&E confront billing fiasco. What happened?

Hospital expansion promises to change healthcare in Allegany County

A view inside construction at Wellsville's Jones Memorial Hospital, where a $25 million Transformation and Modernization Project is adding a new third floor and an MRI tower, among other renovations designed to improve healthcare in Allegany County.

Jones Memorial Hospital’s $25 million expansion project made major strides in 2023, with the addition of a third floor and other major changes to the Wellsville facility taking shape over the course of the year. We reported how the project will change the nature of healthcare in Allegany County, consolidate more services under one roof, reduce the need to ship patients to Rochester, and bring more services to “health care deserts” in rural parts of the county. Jones Memorial also expanded care with the summer addition of a primary care facility in Andover serving southeastern Allegany County and nearby towns in Steuben County.

Read the story: How a $25M project at Jones Memorial Hospital will change health care in Allegany County

Major changes to Hornell landscape in 2023

The new Union Square Park at the corner of Seneca and Genesee features a covered stage. The city officially opened the park Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The Hornell landscape underwent some historic changes in 2023. Union Square Park, funded by the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, debuted in the fall. The four-seasons park pays homage to Union Park, a popular downtown fixture that was lost to urban renewal programs in the early 1970s. The city’s former Bryant Elementary School was repurposed into 39 workforce apartments in 2023, adding a much-needed affordable housing component to the city’s rental options. Looking north, the city’s first-ever business-class hotel, a four-story Hampton Inn by Hilton, opened in the fall. We also continued to track investments in city parks and infrastructure impacting the quality of life for Hornell residents.

Go inside: Take a sneak peek inside Bryant School Apartments, new Hornell housing option

Industry strengthens in 2023, boosting economic outlook

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at Alstom in Hornell Tuesday, April 4, 2023, highlighting the impact of recent legislation on the rail industry and the Hornell workforce.

Both Alstom of Hornell and Ljungstrom of Wellsville had visits from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2023, highlighting their jobs growth and impact on the area economy. Ljungstrom continued to secure contracts in the offshore wind industry, while Alstom scored a $718.2 million contract from SEPTA. The growth of other industries in the area, such as HP Hood in Arkport and T&R Environmental in Bath, were also highlighted in 2023. Perhaps no figure played a larger role in Hornell’s industrial growth than Jim Griffin, who led the city IDA for nearly 50 years. We profiled Griffin’s outsized impact in August following his death at age 85.

Steuben County village rocked by investigation, arrest of former clerk-treasurer

Addison was thrown into turmoil for much of 2023 as the Steuben County village’s finances were investigated by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The early part of the year featured contentious board meetings and the election of a new mayor who resigned 10 days after being sworn into office. The other shoe dropped in November when longtime village clerk-treasurer Ursula Stone was charged with stealing some $1.1 million in public funds.

Addison Village Hall

We informed readers about the turmoil in local government throughout the year, and detailed how the investigation alleged the theft of public money occurred over nearly two decades. A follow-up report detailed the impact to the local tax base and how Addison has changed village policies to prevent future abuses of public funds.

Read the story: Former Addison village clerk stole more than $1 million over 19 years, comptroller says

Some NY hospitals nixed medical debt lawsuits. Others sued 1,600 patients for $9M

A USA TODAY Network investigation by New York State Team reporter David Robinson found a group of 17 hospitals and health systems sued about 1,600 New Yorkers to collect medical debts totaling $9 million since early 2022, despite a push to end the controversial practice.

When questioned about the lawsuits listed in court records, some hospital systems denied they filed lawsuits or pointed to the charity care they deliver each year. Others said they were phasing out the practice of suing patients over medical debt.

One health system, WMC Health, also appeared to have halted its debt lawsuits following the USA TODAY Network reporting in 2019 on its connections to a debt-collection law firm under federal investigation.

Read the story: Some NY hospitals nixed medical debt lawsuits. Others sued 1,600 patients for $9M

